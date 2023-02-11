‘Drunk’ woman asked to ‘lay on top of’ man during flight

A rowdy, drunken woman on a flight from Greece to the Big Apple allegedly sexually harassed the man next to her and nearly forced an emergency landing, according to a lawsuit.

The “visibly intoxicated” passenger commented on his “big muscles,” massaged his neck and caressed his inner thigh, and “asked if she could lay on top of me in a ‘non-sexual way,'” according to court papers.

She never should have been allowed to board Flight 203 from Athens to Kennedy Airport, contends the man — who is suing Delta for allegedly overserving her and failing to take his complaints seriously.”

He was ignored because he is a male,” the victim charged in the Brooklyn Federal Court complaint.

The man, who was not publicly identified, claims he now has “extreme anxiety” while flying. Bloomberg

The unidentified woman turned her attention on her seatmate a few hours into the Aug. 1 flight, after bingeing on white wine and telling a friend she’d downed a Xanax, the accuser told The Post.

“When we spoke she reeked of alcohol, smelled worse than walking into a bar,” the victim said in a statement via his lawyer, Mark Shirian.

A flight attendant apologized for the behavior but “said he could not do anything about it,” according to court papers.

The victim was eventually forced to sit on a folding chair, while the intoxicated woman allegedly assaulted a Delta staffer, and the cabin crew announced three times they may have to make an emergency stop in Boston due to the drunken behavior, he claims in the legal filing.

Instead, the flight landed at JFK, where the woman was put in handcuffs.

The man, who is seeking unspecified damages, claims he now has “extreme anxiety when flying.”