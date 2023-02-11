New York Giants Mailbag: Super Bowl Edition

Let's see what's on the readers' minds this week.

It won't, John. You still need 11 quality players on the field at any given time, right? Joe Schoen no doubt knows where the team needs to have more talent, and I expect the Giants to go best player available once they're on the clock, regardless of the coaching staff (which, by the way, I believe will be back intact.)

Thanks for the question, Brad. I went into this in one of my podcasts this week , but I think I'd like to see them use the draft as much as possible to build depth. Based on how the classes stand as of this writing, I could see an ILB coming via free agency, a lower-priced receiver, and perhaps a defensive lineman, but I would guess that most of the needs will be filled via the draft.

Peter, I don't think the Giants are going to trade this year, not when they have so many needs they still need to fill and need all the draft assets they can get. I think it makes more sense to add a draft pick--who I couldn't tell you as of this writing as I'm still acquainting myself with the various receivers--and a low-cost veteran.

I don't think the veteran free-agent receiver class is that deep, so I'd be surprised if the Giants go crazy pursuing a top-flight receiver when it might be more cost-effective to pursue such a player via the draft. And if the NFL general managers share my take on the veteran class, I could see the asking price for receivers being sky-high.

(From Rich G.) You have correctly pointed out the Giants areas that need improvement through the draft and free agency. Given the number of needs for the Giants to be competitive, won't it realistically take at least two more drafts and free agency signings for the Giants to get where we want them to be?

Thanks for the question, Rich. It depends, to be honest. I've always said that you can't solve all the problems in one off-season, but that being said, other factors can influence how close the team gets. Look at this past season and how injuries stunted some of the draft picks' development. A few of those guys will be starting over from scratch; had they not been injured, they'd probably be further along in Year 2.

As I see it, teams will always lose talent every year--you can't bring everyone back. So you're always going to be roster-building. The key is to reinforce your roster at every opportunity. Considering the job the coaching staff did this year with guys who came in after training camp, they might be a lot closer than we realize if they can put together another solid off-season.

(From Jon G.) Are Kafka and Anarumo the only remaining candidates for the Cardinals’ head coaching position? Are both Eagles coordinators still possibilities, or only the Eagles’ offensive coordinator?

Hi Jon, the Cardinals may want to talk to one or both of the Eagles coordinators--I don't know to be honest, as I haven't been following that search all that closely outside of where Kafka is concerned. What I do believe--and this is my opinion--is that job isn't very appetizing. For starters, the quarterback situation is a mess. If I'm Mike Kafka and that job is offered to me, I think twice about taking it.

Kafka is good enough to where I think he'll get other offers, but given the state of the quarterback, where they might not have Murray until mid-year (and I'm not sold on him, by the way), that team might have a longer road to travel than people want to admit.

(From Jeff N.) Hey Patty, give me your bold prediction or hot take for an off-season Giants move that will surprise us.

Ooooh, great question Jeff. I'm not sure how "bold" of a prediction this is, but here goes. I think the Giants kick the tires on defensive lineman Johnathan Hankins and bring him back on a cheap 2-year deal to provide depth along the defensive interior, which desperately needs some quality depth.

(From Andrew G.) Do you see a scenario where both Barkley and Jones get re-signed and Schoen tags Love? I don't know what the tag number for a safety is this year.

Hi Andrew. No, that's not happening, not at a guaranteed $14.46 million tag number.

Hey Andre. I see Jones coming back for sure; not sure about Barkley if the reports of his reps seeking $16M per year are accurate. Too soon to say which way they go in the first round of the draft--let's see what free agency brings first and how the combine and pro days shape the top of the draft, and then we can revisit that.

I think I would prioritize linebacker as getting more speed on the field, plus guys who can fill run fits would solve a couple of problems. And as I said in the response above, too soon to forecast how the draft might fall.

Over the next several weeks, players will see their stocks rise and fall, so I'd rather wait until mid-March before even attempting any mock drafts or guesses as to how the Giants lean.

Good one, Nick. I think I might have asked that at one point in my Twitter feed, so it's my turn now to answer. I'd probably want A.J. Brown from the Eagles and Travis Kelce from the Chiefs. Giants need some more firepower on offense, and those two players would certainly bring it.

Tim, I don't know how deep in the coaching tree you want me to go, nor do I think I'd limit the search to just the Bills (Daboll), Chiefs (Kafka), and Ravens (Martindale). I think you have to also look at the opponents those teams regularly face.

I did a five-pack of free agents I think would be fits last week which I mention a Bills player and Chiefs player I'd consider for the Giants. I'm not sure I'd go hog wild in free agency, to be honest. I'd rather they re-sign their own and use the draft as much as possible to fill in the holes.