Fresno, CA
The Fresno Bee

Former Fresno elementary teacher admits to having child pornography, could go to prison

By Robert Rodriguez,

9 days ago

A former Fresno Unified elementary teacher will have to register as a sex offender for life after agreeing this week to plead no contest to possession of child pornography.

Hunter Carlis, 30, a teacher at Ayer Elementary, was arrested in October by investigators with the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force. Electronic devices containing images of naked children were seized, according to court documents.

Deputy District Attorney Adam Christopherson said Carlis will have to register as a sex offender for life and could face up to 16 months in prison, although probation is also a possibility.

Carlis will be sentenced on April 13 by Judge James Kelley in Dept. 32.

Carlis served as a substitute in the district from September 2020 to August 2021, and as a teacher at Ayer Elementary since.

At the time of his arrest, Fresno Unified officials issued this statement:

“As soon as we became aware of the arrest, Mr. Carlis was placed on administrative leave pending an investigation. His arrest, based on the felony charge, is deeply disturbing. All behavior by Fresno Unified staff should have the highest standards of professionalism. The misconduct that led to these charges is absolutely unacceptable for anyone, especially an educator.”

