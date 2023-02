On Sunday Super Bowl LVII — No. 57 — will take place in Glendale, Arizona. It features the Philadelphia Eagles against the Kansas City Chiefs.

But in Fresno, a super bowl of a different kind occurs all year — trying to feed homeless and hungry people. SW Parra depicts such in this week’s opinion cartoon for The Bee.

Hunger is an ongoing issue in Fresno and the central San Joaquin Valley. The Central California Food Bank is one of the organizations that seeks to alleviate hunger.