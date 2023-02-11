Is Max Duggan Lions' QB of Future?

Read more on whether Detroit Lions general manager Brad Holmes should target TCU's Max Duggan in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Jared Goff’s superb 2022 season cemented him as the Detroit Lions’ starting quarterback.

This fact aside, Lions general manager Brad Holmes has openly addressed the team’s need to find a reliable backup for Goff. In two seasons at the helm, Holmes and head coach Dan Campbell have struggled to find a solid secondary option under center.

“Going into this past year, yeah, we went down to the umpteenth hour trying to figure out what we were gonna do at number two,” Holmes told Lions flagship radio station 97.1 The Ticket during an interview at season’s end. “I’ve let it be known internally that we’re not gonna be in that position again heading into this year, so we have to get that settled.”

“I thought Nate Sudfeld did a nice job with us, so we’ll figure that out,” Holmes continued. “But, I am gonna make it a point of emphasis and make sure that, being that we’re finally in a position to address that quarterback room behind Jared, we have been in that position in the past. But, we’re gonna make that a point of emphasis this year.”

The Lions could very well elect to add a quarterback through the 2023 NFL Draft . Among the candidates is TCU’s Max Duggan , who had a phenomenal campaign leading the Horned Frogs in 2022.

Though he began the season as the team’s backup, an injury allowed Duggan into the starting spot that he’d never relent. He guided TCU to the College Football Playoff and a semifinal victory over Michigan, before suffering a blowout loss to Georgia in the National Championship Game.

He finished as the Heisman runner-up for his efforts. Affectionately nicknamed, "Hacksaw Duggan," for his fearless and gritty style of play, Duggan finished with 3,698 passing yards, 32 touchdown passes and eight interceptions.

Duggan also flashed plenty of mobility, rushing for 423 yards and nine touchdowns in 2022. He became a short-yardage weapon for the Horned Frogs, which deployed him in designed running situations near the goal line.

This kind of mobility would be unique to the Lions, which don’t ask Goff to make plays with his legs. The addition of Duggan would allow offensive coordinator Ben Johnson to potentially add some creativity in that aspect.

Though he was successful in his college career, there are concerns whether he can last as a signal-caller at the professional level. Among the concerns with his abilities is his accuracy.

“He delivers low on short passes and underthrows some deep shots,” reads his scouting report from SI’s NFL Draft Bible . “There are examples of him throwing flat-footed or off his back foot.”

Duggan has an erratic arm, evidenced by inconsistencies with placing the ball to receivers. In particular, the tough throws outside the numbers have proven to give him difficulties.

According to Pro Football Focus, intermediate throws to the left side were his worst-graded passing concept. He was five-for-10 passing at that level, with an interception, posting a grade of just 27.5.

Recently, he competed in the Senior Bowl, and was among the top performers at his position. He won Quarterback Practice Player of the Week for the American Team, but was just four-of-nine for 26 yards in the game itself.

Duggan will need to show marked improvement to succeed as a professional. However, a developmental role with a team that has a starter already entrenched could be the perfect fit.

Enter Detroit , which could allow him to sit and learn from Goff . If Holmes and company decide to use the early rounds on other areas of need, Duggan is an ideal late-round fit based on what he proved in college.

He’s not without his shortcomings, but the TCU product has plenty of potential that he flashed. He’ll be an intriguing prospect, and one that Detroit could add to its quarterbacks room in 2023.