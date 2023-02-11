Report: No Breakthrough In Mason Mount Contract Talks For Chelsea

Chelsea are yet to reach a breakthrough in contract talks with Mason Mount.

Chelsea have been trying to reach an agreement with Mason Mount for a number of months now, but the two parties are yet to find a breakthrough in negotiations.

There are some feelings that Mount could actually leave Chelsea in the summer if an agreement can not be reached. There is interest within the league, and Chelsea could be interested in making profit on the player.

Chelsea will continue to try, but there is no agreement as of now.

According to Mike McGrath, there has been no breakthrough in negotiations between Chelsea and Mason Mount over a new contract.

Liverpool are interested in Mount and at the moment Chelsea are not against allowing the player to leave the club in the summer.

Some within the club believe Mount will leave the club in the summer, but negotiations between both parties will continue to try and come to an agreement.

Mount wants to become one of the highest earners at the club, but Chelsea are yet to offer the player terms that he wants to agree to, and thus a breakthrough has not been reached.

Liverpool's interest is real and they are monitoring the situation as it happens. A move could be made in the summer by Jurgen Klopp's men if there is no agreement by then.

Tense times for Chelsea in regards to Mason Mount, and to add fuel to the fire the player started on the bench today against West Ham United.

