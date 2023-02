A crash involving an overturned semi-truck has closed Interstate 85 southbound at Brookshire Boulevard in Charlotte Saturday morning, police said.

Traffic was detoured for about seven hours onto Brookshire Boulevard from I-85, police and highway officials said.

The crash occurred about 4:15 a.m., according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

The highway reopened at about 11:30 a.m., after crews finished clearing the scene.

Police haven’t released details of the crash.

