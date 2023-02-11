Open in App
Cleveland, OH
See more from this location?
Cleveland.com

Cleveland Play House issues apology; play director says theater is trying to diminish sexual assault that led to show’s cancellation

By Joey Morona, cleveland.com,

9 days ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Play House issued a statement late Friday admitting to “missteps” in its handling of a sexual assault of a female cast...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ohio State
Cleveland State University highlights the defiantly feminist, identity-confounding, American-Jewish-Indian art of Siona Benjamin
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Cask 307 is holding ‘Frozen Too’ ice wine dinner with Disney music
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
The sound of music in the air says summer isn’t far -- University Heights, Cain Park concerts announced: Press Run
University Heights, OH3 days ago
Most Popular
Those crying foul over remarks by Cleveland safety director need to also acknowledge racist behaviors exist
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Cleveland Heights landlord fined $3,000 over monthlong lack of heat for 40 apartments
Cleveland Heights, OH1 day ago
Students return to Almira Elementary School for fifth grade, adjust to new responsibilities: Cleveland’s Promise
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
As gun violence rose, so did evidence of illegal gun sales in Cleveland, new ATF report shows
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
East Palestine is not the only town in Ohio with a confusing pronunciation
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Barberton man gets at least 21 years in prison for slaying of Akron teen
Akron, OH13 hours ago
Local hero to receive Act of Courage Award
Wadsworth, OH16 hours ago
Cleveland Orchestra musicians to hold benefit concert for earthquake victims
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Jelly Roll brings ‘Backyard Baptism Tour’ to Blossom Music Center this summer
Cleveland, OH1 hour ago
New fee will fund relocation of Cleveland Hopkins car rental center, but is it worth it?
Cleveland, OH7 hours ago
Man accused of slamming teen girl’s head through wall; police request high bond
Cleveland, OH3 days ago
Mom with children in car charged with OVI, child endangering: Westlake Police Blotter
Westlake, OH1 day ago
Hotel guest leaves dog in room: Independence Police Blotter
Independence, OH6 hours ago
18-year-old charged in Collinwood High School shooting; shots directed at students, police say
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
What to do when an adult child’s problems rip a family apart – Terry Pluto’s Faith & You
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Community Councils in Fairview Park, North Olmsted seek Citizen of the Year nominations: A Place in the Sun
Fairview Park, OH7 hours ago
Honoring the past, preparing for the future: Sun Messages
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Violent crime in Shaker Heights is not on the rise, mayor says
Shaker Heights, OH2 days ago
Cleveland, Cuyahoga County employees recount experiences riding public transit last week
Cleveland, OH2 days ago
Rolling Stones change North American tour announcement plans, according to fan site
Cleveland, OH3 hours ago
Mark Majer replaces suspended Pinkey Carr as judge for Cleveland Municipal Court
Cleveland, OH13 hours ago
Woman roughed up, robbed outside Roses discount store in Brook Park
Brook Park, OH2 days ago
From a frill to necessity: Public space becomes a top priority in big plans for Cleveland waterfronts, neighborhoods
Cleveland, OH2 hours ago
Parma Mayor Tim DeGeeter announces new format for annual state of the city address
Parma, OH5 hours ago
St. Vitus schedules annual Palm Sunday benefit dinner
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Speaker at Cleveland Botanical Garden explores how environment is racialized in America
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
Body pulled from Lake Erie at Euclid Beach Park
Cleveland, OH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy