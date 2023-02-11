Why Eddrick Houston Could Be a Transcendent Piece in UGAs 2024 Class

Eddrick Houston has the ability to instantly change the outlook of UGAs roster 2024 and beyond, here is why.

Kirby Smart’s recruiting strategy is simple. Recruit the best athletes at each position. While this seems obvious, not every program gets the pick of the crop when it comes to recruiting. Under Smart, Georgia has won at unprecedented levels and has ascended to a level never before seen in program history. As a result, Georgia often gets who they want.

Kirby Smart has sights set on Buford high school yet again in the 2024 class. This time to recruit a couple of prospects, including Eddrick Houston.

Houston, a 6'3 255 DE/TE is ranked as the 8th best player nationally according to 247Sports. He has accumulated dozens of offers with Georgia seemingly at the top of his list. Alabama, Clemson, Tennessee, and Ohio State are amongst the other programs still in the race.

Houston is recognized as one of the best recruits in the nation for a simple reason: He is arguably the most physically developed and scheme-versatile player in the entire country. He carries his weight well with a muscular frame, has long arms, and checks off the rest of the "eye-test" boxes.

His ability to play all over the field and do it at a high level makes him a can't-miss prospect. Houston can line up as an OLB and get around the edge quickly to get after the QB. At DE, where he spends most of his time, he sets the edge and does a great job of collapsing running lanes from the outside. Already at 255 pounds, Houston could put on some more weight and be a formidable piece on the IDL, where his sheer muscle can clog up running lanes for the opponent.

There's another element of his game that often goes unnoticed, his offensive game. Considered an elite defensive prospect, and for good reason, Houston also spends a wide margin of his time at TE.

He is a very well-rounded blocker, keeping his hands on the inside of defenders and using his incredible strength to drive them out of the play. It's a skill set that made Darnell Washington a focal point in two national championship runs. While Houston doesn't have the frame that Washington does, there are similarities that you will need to turn on the tape to see.

For a guy that's projected to play as a true DE or even line up as a 3-tech, this is a skill set that shouldn't go unnoticed, even if he never lines up on the offensive side of the ball. His ability to move people and gain leverage on his opposition with his sheer strength is part of what the identity of Georgia football has been under Kirby Smart.

With Houston on board, Georgia would be getting a dominant force that could line up and down the defensive line. He fits the physical mold that UGA wants and possesses rare athleticism for a player of his size.

Not only would this be a huge recruiting win for UGA, but it would also instantly provide Georgia with depth across the board.

