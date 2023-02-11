Report: Daniel Calhoun Will Visit Tennessee This Spring

Offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun will visit the Tennessee Volunteers this spring, according to Matt Ray of VolQuest.

Tennessee is in high pursuit of offensive tackle Daniel Calhoun. The Roswell, Georgia, native included them in his top ten schools a few weeks ago, and it sounds like he wants to give the Volunteers a longer look.

Calhoun included Tennessee, Clemson, Florida State, Alabama, Oklahoma, Florida, Ohio State, Texas, Georgia, and LSU in his top ten. He has lined up several visits this spring and told VolQuest's Matt Ray that he plans to visit Tennessee sometime in March. He is their No. 1 target on the offensive line and has been for quite some time.

He stands 6-6 and 350 lbs., more than enough size to make a strong impact at tackle. Calhoun transferred from Centennial High School to Walton, who just made Georgia's final four and knocked off Buford, one of the top teams in the country.

The Volunteers are after several highly touted 2024 skill talents. Ryan Wingo , Mike Matthews, Tawasaki Abrams, and more are all considering Tennessee, but they need offensive linemen to block for them. Calhoun is one of those players. He talked with Volunteer Country in October after a visit to Knoxville and thoroughly enjoyed it.

"Really the coaching staff and the atmosphere," Calhoun said of what keeps leading him back to Knoxville. "That is really the main thing I like about Tennessee. The experience (Saturday night) was great. The offense did great. The defense did good, too. It was really good."

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

Y ou can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN .