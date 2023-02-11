Baylor at TCU odds, picks and predictions

The No. 12 Baylor Bears (18-6, 7-4 Big 12) battle the No. 19 TCU Horned Frogs (17-7, 6-5) Saturday. Tip from the Ed and Rae Schollmaier Arena is set for 4 p.m. ET (ESPN2). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Baylor vs. TCU odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

The Bears and Horned Frogs are set to face off for the second and final time during the regular season Saturday. Their first battle was an 88-87 TCU victory at Baylor on Jan. 4 as the Horned Frogs covered as 6-point road underdogs and the Over (144.5) connected.

TCU is coming off an 82-61 loss at Kansas State Saturday, failing to cover as a 4.5-point underdog. The Horned Frogs are 1-3 against the spread (ATS) over their last 4 games, however, they are still 13-10-1 ATS this season.

Baylor is coming off an 82-72 home win over Oklahoma Sunday, covering as a 9-point home favorite. The Bears have won 8 of their last 9 games, going 6-2-1 ATS over that span to improve to 12-11-1 ATS on the season.

Baylor at TCU odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated at 8 a.m. ET.

Moneyline (ML) : Baylor -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | TCU -105 (bet $105 to win $100)

: Baylor -115 (bet $115 to win $100) | TCU -105 (bet $105 to win $100) Against the spread (ATS) : Baylor -1.5 (+100) | TCU +1.5 (-120)

: Baylor -1.5 (+100) | TCU +1.5 (-120) Over/Under (O/U): 148.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Baylor at TCU picks and predictions

Prediction

TCU 78, Baylor 75

BET TCU (-105).

The Horned Frogs have won 4 of 7 games against ranked opponents this season. While TCU has lost 2 straight outings, those were both on the road, but it has beat teams like WVU, Oklahoma and Kansas State in its last 3 home games.

Baylor is 3-2 against ranked teams this season. Baylor is 7-4 against conference opponents while TCU is 6-5. TCU has yet to play as a home underdog this season, and rightfully so as it has dominated on its own court.

Given the Horned Frogs are 11-2 at home and have had success against ranked sides, back TCU (-105) to win this game.

AVOID.

This game is expected to be a hard-fought battle, and chances are, with late-game fouling, it doesn’t end within a point either way. Focus on the moneyline instead.

LEAN OVER 148.5 (-115).

Baylor has gone Over in 2 straight games — scoring at least 82 points in each — and in 5 of its last 10. TCU is 3-1 O/U in its last 4.

The Horned Frogs have scored at least 73 in 3 of their last 4 games. Both teams are averaging more than 75 points per game this season as well.

