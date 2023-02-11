Alabama at Auburn odds, picks and predictions

The No. 3 Alabama Crimson Tide (21-3, 11-0 SEC) visit the Auburn Tigers (17-7, 7-4) Saturday. Tip from Neville Arena is set for 2 p.m. ET (ESPN). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook’s lines around the Alabama vs. Auburn odds, and make our expert college basketball picks, predictions and bets.

Rankings courtesy of the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Poll.

Alabama knocked off Florida 97-69 on Wednesday, covering as a 10-point home favorite. It is 9-1 in its last 10 games and 7-3 against the spread (ATS) in that span, improving to 14-9-1 ATS on the season.

Auburn fell 83-78 to Texas A&M on Wednesday, failing to cover as 3-point road underdogs. Auburn has had a rough stretch, going just 1-4 in its last 5 games, but it is 3-2 ATS in that span. However, the Tigers are 6-4 straight up and 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games, improving to 12-12 ATS on the season.

This will be the first matchup between these programs this season.

Alabama at Auburn odds

Moneyline (ML) : Alabama -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Auburn +115 (bet $100 to win $115)

: Alabama -135 (bet $135 to win $100) | Auburn +115 (bet $100 to win $115) Against the spread (ATS) : Alabama -2.5 (-110) | Auburn +2.5 (-110)

: Alabama -2.5 (-110) | Auburn +2.5 (-110) Over/Under (O/U): 152.5 (O: -115 | U: -105)

Alabama at Auburn picks and predictions

Prediction

Alabama 80, Auburn 76

PASS.

Although Alabama’s ranking and record precedes itself, the -135 moneyline odds do not present as much return as a play on the spread.

LEAN ALABAMA -2.5 (-110).

The Crimson Tide are 6-1 ATS in their last 7 games against a team with a winning percentage above .600.

While Auburn is 11-1 at home this season, Alabama’s offense ranks 7th in the nation averaging 83.7 points per game and its defense ranks 3rd in opponent field goal percentage (37.197%) and 2nd in opponent 3-point percentage (26.1%). The Crimson Tide will be a handful on both ends of the court for the Tigers, so LEAN ALABAMA -2.5 (-110).

BET OVER 152.5 (-115).

The Over is 4-0 in Alabama’s last 4 games against a team with a winning outright record. For Auburn, the Over is 5-1 in its last 6 outings and 4-1 in its last 5 games against a team with a winning outright record.

The Tigers are 15-9 O/U this season, highlighting their ability to consistently score. Combined with Alabama’s top-ranked offense, BET OVER 152.5 (-115).

