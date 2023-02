kentuckytoday.com

All eyes focus on (another?) Asbury revival By MARK MAYNARD AND HANNAH JULIAN, Kentucky Today, 9 days ago

WILMORE, Ky. (KT) – Time will tell if the revival unfolding on the campus of Asbury University will have the impact of one from 1970. ...