Merkley: Funding still available for container facility

Weeks after the International Port of Coos Bay learned it was not getting a mega grant this year to help bring a shipping container facility to the region, Senator Jeff Merkley said the fight for federal funding is not over.

During a town hall in Coos Bay on Saturday, Merkley told The World he was continuing to work with Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to make sure he knows what an impact a new shipping container facility could have.

“It’s a five-year program,” Merkley said. “I organized a call with Pete Buttigieg because were all frustrated and angry because grant program was supposed to fix a regional problem. The container port would fix a regional problem. Val Hoyle, Senator Wyden and I talked to him. We were pretty frustrated. There’s a round two, and we are hopeful we will get it in round two.”

Merkley said he has supported the proposal of a shipping container facility in Coos Bay for years, pointing to his time in the Oregon Legislature when he helped get funding to keep the Coos Bay Rail Line alive.

Merkley said 2023 has started slowly on Capital Hill, but he expects things to pick up rapidly.

“Everything is getting off to a slow start,” Merkley said. “We were waiting for the Senate GOP to name their committee members, and they didn’t do that until Thursday.”

After Republicans took control of the U.S. House in the 2022 election, Merkley said getting major proposals done is not likely, but he said there are important areas where Republicans and Democrats can agree.

“The agriculture bill has real potential for bipartisan support,” Merkley said. “Somehow, we have to figure out the spending bills. I don’t see anything like the Inflation Reduction Act and the bipartisan Infrastructure Bill.”

Merkley said housing, especially affordable housing, is a priority because of the great need in Oregon. He said there are ways the federal government can help.

“There’s a whole series of funds that do things like vouchers for veterans and low-income housing, but we should do more than that,” Merkley said. “In addition, I’m saying we should get the hedge funds out of the housing industry.”

Merkley has proposed legislation that would ban hedge funds from buying housing and would make the hedge fund companies sell housing they own.

“In some areas, they are buying 40% of the housing,” Merkley said. “The housing should be homes for families and not a profit center for Wall Street. It’s a new idea. No one’s proposed it before. I know I’m getting a really strong support at town halls, both urban and rural.”

In Coos Bay, Merkley hosted his 15th town hall of 2023 and his 515th of his career as a senator.

Close to 150 people attended the town hall at Heritage Hall on the campus of Marshfield High School. During the hour-long event, Merkley took questions for the audience with no topic barred.

Ralph Mohr, a former Marshfield teacher, asked Merkley for help getting tax write-offs for teachers who teach advanced classes.

“That’s a good idea,” Merkley said. “I’ve not heard that idea before. I will take it back to my education team as an idea for a federal credit.”

State Senator David Brock Smith, who attended the town hall, also agreed to bring up the idea is Salem.

John Ezra Schiermann asked Merkley about rumors that some members of Congress want to cut Social Security and Medicare.

“The idea of gutting Medicare and Social Security, not gonna happen, not gonna let it happen,” Merkley said.

Another questioner asked Merkley to help find an answer for the homeless crisis.

“Almost every city I go to, the top issue is housing,” Merkley said. “The cost of owing a home is disappearing for middle America. We’re seeing tents pop up everywhere. It’s not just Oregon. Our homeless situation is three things. It’s mental illness, it’s drug addiction and it’s financial stretch. We have to tackle it on all three fronts.”

Marshfield teacher Garrett King asked Merkley to talk about election security and protecting the democracy.

"Taking Oregon's vision of everyone being able to cast a ballot easily should be taken nationwide,” Merkley said. “The vote by mail solution. Utah is a vote-by-mail state. They love it. This is not a red state or a blue state issue.”

A local commercial fisherman expressed concern over the Bureau of Ocean Management plan to allow offshore wind relatively close to the coast. He asked Merkley to push BOEM to put wind turbines much further away from the coast.

“What I’m really concerned about here is BOEM was set up to do oil technology in the gulf,” Merkley said. “They were not set up to do wind. We are not getting any answers. We cannot have a situation where a vast amount of ocean is taken with no balance of stakeholders. I totally support renewable energy, but we cannot destroy our fisheries.”

Marshfield student Harper Thompson told Merkley he was interested in one day running for office and asked the senator if he had any advice.

“Don’t run in my race,” Merkley said with a laugh. “I never imagined I would run for office. The path for me was asking the question, how can I build a better community and a better world. It’s not the idea of running for the sake of running.”