Joao Felix Scores First EPL Goal For Chelsea After Enzo Fernandez Assist

Felix produced a clinical volleyed finish with his right foot after being picked out by a fine Fernandez cross.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Joao Felix scored the first goal of his Premier League career during Chelsea's trip to West Ham on Saturday.

The Portugal international, who joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January, had endured a nightmare debut when he was sent off in a 2-1 defeat at Fulham 30 days earlier.

Felix was then suspended for Chelsea's next three matches.

But it took him just 17 minutes to give Chelsea the lead on his second appearance.

Felix produced a clinical volleyed finish with his right foot after being picked out by an Enzo Fernandez cross.

Joao Felix pictured (center) after scoring his first Premier League goal for Chelsea IMAGO/PA Images/Mike Egerton

This was Fernandez's first assist since he became the most expensive player in Premier League history.

Chelsea signed the Argentina midfielder from Benfica for a record-breaking fee of £106.8m on transfer deadline day.

Saturday's game ended 1-1 after West Ham equalized with a goal from former Chelsea wing-back Emerson in the 28th minute.

West Ham thought they had found a winner late in the second half but Tomas Soucek's tap-in was disallowed for offside following a VAR review.