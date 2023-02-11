WATCH LIVE: OVAC Boys Basketball Championships

The OVAC boys basketball finals are set and you can watch the Championship games here on WTRF.com

The OVAC Championships are on Saturday February 11 at Harrison Central, Ohio.

10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River

12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry

2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool

4:00 p.m. – Class 5-A, Dover vs Morgantown

6:00 p.m. – Class 1-A, Madonna vs Cameron

You can also watch the event on the 7News Facebook page.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.