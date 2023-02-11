Open in App
Morgantown, WV
WTRF- 7News

WATCH LIVE: OVAC Boys Basketball Championships

By John Lynch,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lrWdu_0kk84Y5T00

The OVAC boys basketball finals are set and you can watch the Championship games here on WTRF.com

The OVAC Championships are on Saturday February 11 at Harrison Central, Ohio.

10:00 a.m. – Class 2-A, Monroe Central vs River
12 noon — Class 3-A, Linsly vs Martins Ferry
2:00 p.m. – Class 4-A, Weir vs East Liverpool
4:00 p.m. – Class 5-A, Dover vs Morgantown
6:00 p.m. – Class 1-A, Madonna vs Cameron

You can also watch the event on the 7News Facebook page.

