Paso Robles, CA
Paso Robles Daily News

Obituary of John ‘Jack’ Stewart de Regt, age 94

By News Staff,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1cG05R_0kk84Nci00
John ‘Jack’ Stewart de Regt.

– John “Jack” Stewart de Regt, age 94, of Paso Robles, California passed away on Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. He was born on Aug. 4, 1928, in San Francisco.

John was the only son of Christian and Mary Stewart. After he graduated High School, John went on to Graduate Santa Clara University in 1950. From 1951-1953, during the Korean War, he served in the United States Army and was stationed in Germany. After his departure from the military, he began a career in sales with Chas Harney Concrete Co. and Standard Structures, Inc. His career evolved into construction and development. From 1956-1985 he was President/ CEO with Carl Holuick Co. and Holuick deRegt and Koering. He pioneered Tilt/up buildings and office/ business parks in Western States. He started Golden Eagle Development in 1986. His business organizations include: SMCDA, NAIOP, and Urban Land Institute. He was active with St. Raymond’s Parish in Menlo Park, Calif., and with Jesuits at Bellermine High School and Santa Clara University and Jesuit Retreat House for 50 years. Other activities included volunteer work with Palo Alto Med Foundation, Food Bank of San Jose, as well as active participation in world interests politics, business, and religion.

He was an active supporter of local sports; Giants, 49ers, Sharks, SCU, and others. Also, an avid fiction and mystery reader, many years with Menlo Park Library. Survived by his children Kenneth of New York City, Thomas of Carmel, James of Corona Del Mar, LAren of Paso Robles, Keith of Mountain View, Mary of San Diego, Stewart of Stockton, and Stepson Jordan. Former wives were Joan Fennimore of San Francisco and Mal Padgett of Cupertino. He was an active, loving father of this large family.

The Paso Robles Daily News accepts and publishes local obituaries and death notices free of charge from individuals and local funeral homes. See information and tips here on writing an obituary. Please submit the obituary a few days before services, if possible. To submit an obituary, please email it to skye@accesspublishing.com with “obituary” in the subject line. Please email a photo along with the obituary.

