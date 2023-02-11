Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0

Draft Digest releases the fourth iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board with postseason play quickly approaching.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

March is quickly approaching, as the draft cycle continues to heat up. In just a few months, the draft will be here as NBA teams will add new talent to the roster.

Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the Draft Digest team's current consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 Wembanyama Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Henderson Scouting Report Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

3. Brandon Miller, Alabama Miller Scouting Report Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

4. Amen Thompson, G League Igite Thompson Scouting Report Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

5. Jarace Walker, Houston Walker Scouting Report Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

6. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Whitmore Scouting Report Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

7. Ausar Thompson, G League Ignite Thompson Scouting Report Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

8. Keyonte George, Baylor George Scouting Report Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

9. Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas Smith Jr. Scouting Report © Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

10. Anthony Black, Arkansas Black Scouting Report Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

11. Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wallace Scouting Report © James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

12. Jett Howard, Michigan Howard Scouting Report Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

13. Gradey Dick, Kansas Dick Scouting Report Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

14. GG Jackson, South Carolina Jackson Scouting Report Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

15. Dariq Whitehead, Duke Whitehead Scouting Report Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

16. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State Sensabaugh Scouting Report Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

17. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine Lewis Scouting Report James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

18. Taylor Hendricks, UCF Hendricks Scouting Report Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

19. Kyle Filipowski, Duke Filipowski Scouting Report Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

20. Terquavion Smith, NC State Smith Scouting Report Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

21. Kris Murray, Iowa Murray Scouting Report Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports

22. Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ware Scouting Report Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK

23. Jordan Hawkins, UCONN Hawkins Scouting Report Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports

24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers Rupert Scouting Report David Grau/Getty Images

25. Dereck Lively II, Duke Livley Scouting Report Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

26. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana Hood-Schifino Scouting Report Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

27. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite Leonard Scouting Report Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

28. Noah Clowney, Alabama Clowney Scouting Report Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY NETWORK

29. Julian Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Scouting Report Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

30. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan Bates Scouting Report Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2

31. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

32. Baba Milller, Florida State

33. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

34. Brandon Podziemski, Santa Clara

35. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

36. Sidy Cissoko , G League Ignite

37. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

38. Colby Jones, Xavier

39. Marcus Sasser, Houston

40. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

41. Ricky Council IV, Alabama

42. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

43. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

44. Amari Bailey, UCLA

45. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

46. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

47. Jalen Wilson, Kansas

48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

49. Reece Beekman, Virginia

50. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

51. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

52. Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

53. Zach Edey, Purdue

54. Adem Bona, UCLA

55. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

56. Roko Prkacin, Girona

57. Jalen Bridges, Baylor

58. Tucker DeVries, Drake

59. Andre Jackson, UConn

60. Kevin McCullar, Kansas

