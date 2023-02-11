Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0

Draft Digest releases the fourth iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board with postseason play quickly approaching.
Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.
Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.
March is quickly approaching, as the draft cycle continues to heat up. In just a few months, the draft will be here as NBA teams will add new talent to the roster.
Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the Draft Digest team's current consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:
1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92 Wembanyama Scouting Report
Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports
2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite Henderson Scouting Report
Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports
3. Brandon Miller, Alabama Miller Scouting Report
Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports
4. Amen Thompson, G League Igite Thompson Scouting Report
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
5. Jarace Walker, Houston Walker Scouting Report
Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports
6. Cam Whitmore, Villanova Whitmore Scouting Report
Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports
7. Ausar Thompson, G League Ignite Thompson Scouting Report
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
8. Keyonte George, Baylor George Scouting Report
Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports
9. Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas Smith Jr. Scouting Report
© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
10. Anthony Black, Arkansas Black Scouting Report
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
11. Cason Wallace, Kentucky Wallace Scouting Report
© James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
12. Jett Howard, Michigan Howard Scouting Report
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
13. Gradey Dick, Kansas Dick Scouting Report
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
14. GG Jackson, South Carolina Jackson Scouting Report
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
15. Dariq Whitehead, Duke Whitehead Scouting Report
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
16. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State Sensabaugh Scouting Report
Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports
17. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine Lewis Scouting Report
James Snook-USA TODAY Sports
18. Taylor Hendricks, UCF Hendricks Scouting Report
Icon Sportswire / Getty Images
19. Kyle Filipowski, Duke Filipowski Scouting Report
Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports
20. Terquavion Smith, NC State Smith Scouting Report
Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports
21. Kris Murray, Iowa Murray Scouting Report
Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports
22. Kel'el Ware, Oregon Ware Scouting Report
Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK
23. Jordan Hawkins, UCONN Hawkins Scouting Report
Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports
24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers Rupert Scouting Report
David Grau/Getty Images
25. Dereck Lively II, Duke Livley Scouting Report
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
26. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana Hood-Schifino Scouting Report
Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK
27. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite Leonard Scouting Report
Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports
28. Noah Clowney, Alabama Clowney Scouting Report
Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY NETWORK
29. Julian Phillips, Tennessee Phillips Scouting Report
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
30. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan Bates Scouting Report
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Round 2 31. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas 32. Baba Milller, Florida State 33. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet 34. Brandon Podziemski, Santa Clara 35. Dillon Mitchell, Texas 36. Sidy Cissoko , G League Ignite 37. Tyrese Proctor, Duke 38. Colby Jones, Xavier 39. Marcus Sasser, Houston 40. Chris Livingston, Kentucky 41. Ricky Council IV, Alabama 42. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton 43. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton 44. Amari Bailey, UCLA 45. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana 46. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas 47. Jalen Wilson, Kansas 48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse 49. Reece Beekman, Virginia 50. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga 51. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona 52. Jaime Jaquez, UCLA 53. Zach Edey, Purdue 54. Adem Bona, UCLA 55. JJ Starling, Notre Dame 56. Roko Prkacin, Girona 57. Jalen Bridges, Baylor 58. Tucker DeVries, Drake 59. Andre Jackson, UConn 60. Kevin McCullar, Kansas
