Open in App
Alabama State
See more from this location?
Basketball Draft Digest

Draft Digest: 2023 NBA Draft Big Board 4.0

By Draft Digest Staff,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3c9XbR_0kk83vwb00

Draft Digest releases the fourth iteration of their 2023 NBA Draft Big Board with postseason play quickly approaching.

Generational 7-footers, dynamo guards and wings galore, the 2023 NBA Draft has it all.

Set to be one of the strongest drafts in decades, the 2023 class offers value of all kinds for the various NBA teams in search of it. Plenty of franchises will be in the hunt for the highly sought-after Victor Wembanyama, but there's no lack of skill in the lottery and throughout.

March is quickly approaching, as the draft cycle continues to heat up. In just a few months, the draft will be here as NBA teams will add new talent to the roster.

Combining and scoring each member's individual boards, here is the Draft Digest team's current consensus big board for the 2023 Draft cycle:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0p4ZxJ_0kk83vwb00

1. Victor Wembanyama, Metropolitans 92

Wembanyama Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27qWN0_0kk83vwb00

2. Scoot Henderson, G League Ignite

Henderson Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0dg7O8_0kk83vwb00

3. Brandon Miller, Alabama

Miller Scouting Report

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0e0GNF_0kk83vwb00

4. Amen Thompson, G League Igite

Thompson Scouting Report

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47jNJN_0kk83vwb00

5. Jarace Walker, Houston

Walker Scouting Report

Maria Lysaker-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1WFOiv_0kk83vwb00

6. Cam Whitmore, Villanova

Whitmore Scouting Report

Vincent Carchietta-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17Z2OZ_0kk83vwb00

7. Ausar Thompson, G League Ignite

Thompson Scouting Report

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nGpl4_0kk83vwb00

8. Keyonte George, Baylor

George Scouting Report

Chris Jones-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fl1IV_0kk83vwb00

9. Nick Smith Jr. Arkansas

Smith Jr. Scouting Report

© Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Py99y_0kk83vwb00

10. Anthony Black, Arkansas

Black Scouting Report

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3swshX_0kk83vwb00

11. Cason Wallace, Kentucky

Wallace Scouting Report

© James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aMKk0_0kk83vwb00

12. Jett Howard, Michigan

Howard Scouting Report

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zrbqR_0kk83vwb00

13. Gradey Dick, Kansas

Dick Scouting Report

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2GTahr_0kk83vwb00

14. GG Jackson, South Carolina

Jackson Scouting Report

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lc9J6_0kk83vwb00

15. Dariq Whitehead, Duke

Whitehead Scouting Report

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ts9j5_0kk83vwb00

16. Brice Sensabaugh, Ohio State

Sensabaugh Scouting Report

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1dAUpE_0kk83vwb00

17. Maxwell Lewis, Pepperdine

Lewis Scouting Report

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0NC0Ij_0kk83vwb00

18. Taylor Hendricks, UCF

Hendricks Scouting Report

Icon Sportswire / Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=329C1y_0kk83vwb00

19. Kyle Filipowski, Duke

Filipowski Scouting Report

Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lamMa_0kk83vwb00

20. Terquavion Smith, NC State

Smith Scouting Report

Jaylynn Nash-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARpJW_0kk83vwb00

21. Kris Murray, Iowa

Murray Scouting Report

Gregory Fisher / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ef8Wa_0kk83vwb00

22. Kel'el Ware, Oregon

Ware Scouting Report

Chris Pietsch/The Register Guard-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cNQiV_0kk83vwb00

23. Jordan Hawkins, UCONN

Hawkins Scouting Report

Brad Mills / USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0F5nIZ_0kk83vwb00

24. Rayan Rupert, New Zealand Breakers

Rupert Scouting Report

David Grau/Getty Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21UsXj_0kk83vwb00

25. Dereck Lively II, Duke

Livley Scouting Report

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aBpAb_0kk83vwb00

26. Jalen Hood-Schifino, Indiana

Hood-Schifino Scouting Report

Rich Janzaruk/Herald-Times-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fbU71_0kk83vwb00

27. Leonard Miller, G League Ignite

Leonard Scouting Report

Lucas Peltier-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jpanc_0kk83vwb00

28. Noah Clowney, Alabama

Clowney Scouting Report

Gary Cosby Jr.-Tuscaloosa News-USA TODAY NETWORK

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mWCLA_0kk83vwb00

29. Julian Phillips, Tennessee

Phillips Scouting Report

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pmKpe_0kk83vwb00

30. Emoni Bates, Eastern Michigan

Bates Scouting Report

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Round 2

31. Trevon Brazile, Arkansas

32. Baba Milller, Florida State

33. Nikola Djurisic, KK Mega Soccerbet

34. Brandon Podziemski, Santa Clara

35. Dillon Mitchell, Texas

36. Sidy Cissoko , G League Ignite

37. Tyrese Proctor, Duke

38. Colby Jones, Xavier

39. Marcus Sasser, Houston

40. Chris Livingston, Kentucky

41. Ricky Council IV, Alabama

42. Arthur Kaluma, Creighton

43. DaRon Holmes II, Dayton

44. Amari Bailey, UCLA

45. Trayce Jackson-Davis, Indiana

46. Jordan Walsh, Arkansas

47. Jalen Wilson, Kansas

48. Judah Mintz, Syracuse

49. Reece Beekman, Virginia

50. Julian Strawther, Gonzaga

51. James Nnaji, F.C. Barcelona

52. Jaime Jaquez, UCLA

53. Zach Edey, Purdue

54. Adem Bona, UCLA

55. JJ Starling, Notre Dame

56. Roko Prkacin, Girona

57. Jalen Bridges, Baylor

58. Tucker DeVries, Drake

59. Andre Jackson, UConn

60. Kevin McCullar, Kansas

Want to join the discussion? Like Draft Digest on Facebook and follow us on Twitter to stay up to date on all the latest NBA Draft news. You can also meet the team behind the coverage.

For a free account and access to Cerebro Sports, the largest Basketball Player Database in the world, sign up here .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Looking Ahead: NCAA Matchup of Week Features Three of the Top Freshman Forwards
Tuscaloosa, AL1 day ago
Kevin Love chooses new team after Cavs buyout
Cleveland, OH1 day ago
WATCH: Indiana's Jalen Hood-Schifino Could Be an NBA Lottery Talent
Bloomington, IN2 days ago
Single Game Prospect Breakdown: Cason Wallace vs Tennessee
Lexington, KY1 hour ago
Paolo Banchero's Awesome Rookie Season Does Come With Notes
Orlando, FL22 hours ago
New York Knicks: Draft Needs and Prospect Watchlist
New York City, NY2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy