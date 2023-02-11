Campus News: Samford University Fall 2022 Dean's list

Samford University recognized 2,022 students named to the Dean's list for the fall 2022 semester.

Among them were the following Cobb County students:

Bailey Spaulding of Marietta, GAMary Robinson of Marietta, GASamuel Taylor of Marietta, GARyan Kean of Marietta, GAAmanda Lako of Marietta, GACamryn Cowan of Marietta, GAMadelyn Wideman of Marietta, GAAndrew Current of Marietta, GASarah Moses of Marietta, GALuke Osborn of Marietta, GAAda Burris of Marietta, GAMadeline Hill of Marietta, GACourtney Krueger of Marietta, GAAine Jones of Marietta, GAAlyssa Holbrook of Marietta, GAMacie Pfeuffer of Marietta, GAEmma Rittenhouse of Marietta, GARiley Davis of Marietta, GAKyndall Jones of Marietta, GACaroline Pulley of Marietta, GAHannah Pulley of Marietta, GAMeagan Setchell of Marietta, GASkyelar Salmon of Marietta, GABrady Moore of Marietta, GAJake Moultrie of Marietta, GAEmma Spencer of Marietta, GALucille Abballe of Marietta, GABrittney Hoard of Marietta, GAEmma Loftin of Marietta, GAVirginia Guerry of Marietta, GAOlivia Conklin of Marietta, GAHallie Mullen of Marietta, GAAllison Middendorf of Marietta, GAStephen Thomas of Marietta, GAFaith Jones of Smyrna, GAMargaret Kendrick of Smyrna, GAAnna Scott of Smyrna, GARiley Mackinson of Smyrna, GAEmily Hansen of Smyrna, GAAllison Raymond of Smyrna, GAAudrey Bowler of Acworth, GAEastyn King of Acworth, GAKason Brooks of Acworth, GAEllen Conley of Acworth, GAAnna Stevens of Acworth, GAMallory Swank of Acworth, GAMargaret Sansom of Acworth, GAMadison Locke of Acworth, GAPaige McNabb of Acworth, GACarly Hambrick of Acworth, GAShelby Blalock of Acworth, GAEmma Miller of Mableton, GAMadison Johnson of Mableton, GAMary Marshall of Mableton, GAEmily Rogers of Powder Spgs, GAAbigail Gray of Powder Springs, GARileigh Dietter of Powder Springs, GAEmma Latham of Powder Springs, GAKathryn Varner of Kennesaw, GAJillian James of Kennesaw, GALaura Hult of Kennesaw, GAMiles Gunn of Kennesaw, GAAveri Urquhart of Kennesaw, GAAndrew Bennett of Kennesaw, GAGrace Abee of Kennesaw, GAElizabeth Earp of Kennesaw, GABrianna Garcia of Kennesaw, GAOlivia Brumbelow of Kennesaw, GAChandler Phillips of Kennesaw, GAAddison Wills of Kennesaw, GAAbigail Clark of Kennesaw, GAElizabeth Elsey of Kennesaw, GA