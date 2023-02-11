Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
Sportsnaut

Cavaliers look to sweep season series from Bulls

By Sportsnaut,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KFVdA_0kk83aea00

The Cleveland Cavaliers will face a short turnaround for Saturday night’s visit from the Chicago Bulls.

Cleveland’s game Friday night, a 118-107 victory at New Orleans, ended after midnight Eastern time.

But for the hot Cavaliers, nothing seems to faze them. They are looking to stretch their winning streak to six — and are looking out for each other.

“We have each other’s backs during the game, after the game, when we go home,” Cleveland’s Jarrett Allen said. “We’re always going to have each other’s backs.”

The Cavaliers raced to a 38-28 lead after the first quarter and maintained the spark for much of the night, shooting 56.5 percent from the field for the game.

“For us, we just want to come out and play hard,” Caris LeVert said. “We did that tonight.”

Donovan Mitchell, who sat out the previous game to rest a groin injury, scored 30 points. Evan Mobley (28 points, 13 rebounds) and Jarrett Allen (20 points, 11 rebounds) added double-doubles.

Mitchell scored 21 points in the first quarter and led five Cavaliers in double figures. LeVert (13 points) and Darius Garland (11) rounded out a balanced attack. Both also helped contribute to it without scoring, combining for 16 of the team’s 28 assists.

Cleveland is aiming to sweep the season series from Chicago after previous victories of 32, one and 11 points.

Hoping to salvage a victory from a three-game trip that started with losses to Memphis on Tuesday and to Brooklyn two night later, the Bulls wouldn’t mind seeing a less-than-peak version of Mitchell.

The All-Star scorched visiting Chicago for a franchise-record 71 points on Jan. 2 to key Cleveland’s 145-134 overtime victory, notching the most points by an NBA player in nearly 17 years.

Still in contention for a playoff spot, the Bulls stand 4 1/2 games out of the No. 6 seed in the Eastern Conference after the loss to the Nets. Still, players know opportunities are fading as the schedule approaches the All-Star break, and they want more than the play-in spot they currently occupy.

“We’ve got to look at it like a challenge,” said DeMar DeRozan, Chicago’s leading scorer. “Take on the challenge and (not) make it more difficult on ourselves. The room for error is getting slimmer and slimmer. It’s on us to realize it and understand. We can’t rely on somebody else to lose and all this. We’ve got to put the faith in our hands, and that should be the only motivation we need. We need every one of those games.”

Zach LaVine led four Bulls in double figures against the Nets, scoring 38 points on 16-for-25 shooting. Nikola Vucevic had 15 points and 17 rebounds for his seventh consecutive double-double.

“We’ve got to be able to sustain a standard of play over a period of time,” Bulls coach Billy Donovan said.

The Cavaliers have won six of the past 10 meetings between the teams overall and are 59-54 all-time in home matchups against the Bulls.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Georgetown lands rare conference road win over Butler
Indianapolis, IN19 hours ago
NFL ‘randomly’ selects DK Metcalf for a drug test following viral clip
Seattle, WA21 hours ago
Ezra Manjon’s last-second shot lifts Vanderbilt over Auburn
Nashville, TN1 day ago
Richmond coach Chris Mooney to undergo heart surgery
Richmond, VA2 days ago
Jamal Bey leads Washington over Oregon in Pac-12 matchup
Seattle, WA1 day ago
Nebraska rallies, knocks off Maryland in OT
Lincoln, NE16 hours ago
Set to host Louisville, Duke players distributing ball well
Durham, NC17 hours ago
No. 9 Baylor aims to settle score at No. 12 Kansas State
Waco, TX21 hours ago
No. 16 Xavier battling injuries entering clash with Villanova
Cincinnati, OH20 hours ago
Top 25 roundup: No. 2 Houston tops Memphis for 7th straight win
Houston, TX17 hours ago
Detroit Lions mock draft 2023: Dan Campbell’s squad gets a defense
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Pressure on for UNC, No. 23 NC State in rivalry game
Chapel Hill, NC2 days ago
No. 20 UConn beats Seton Hall, gains ground in Big East
South Orange, NJ1 day ago
J’Wan Roberts helps No. 2 Houston fend off pesky Memphis
Memphis, TN18 hours ago
Top 25 roundup: No. 5 Kansas erupts in 2nd, bashes Baylor
Lawrence, KS1 day ago
Senators continue hot streak by routing Blues
Saint Louis, MO19 hours ago
Panthers out to grab much-needed points against Ducks
Anaheim, CA22 hours ago
Knights prevail in high-scoring affair with Lightning
Tampa, FL1 day ago
Zach Edey paces No. 3 Purdue in rout of Ohio State
West Lafayette, IN21 hours ago
Pitt carries six-game winning streak into clash vs. Virginia Tech
Blacksburg, VA2 days ago
Resume building needed as Oklahoma State visits West Virginia
Morgantown, WV19 hours ago
Ed Croswell leads No. 24 Providence past Villanova
Providence, RI1 day ago
Coyotes topple Jackets in OT, extend point streak
Columbus, OH13 hours ago
Sabres take advantage of Sharks’ home woes, win 4-2
Buffalo, NY1 day ago
Washington State fends off Oregon, notches third straight win
Pullman, WA15 hours ago
Michigan uses late 12-0 run to knock off Michigan St.
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
New York Knicks reaching new levels with the addition of Josh Hart’s ‘dawg’ mentality
New York City, NY45 minutes ago
Strong second half carries No. 5 Kansas past No. 9 Baylor
Lawrence, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy