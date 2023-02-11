Open in App
Chicago, IL
See more from this location?
CBS Chicago

PAWS Pet of the Week: Bixby

By Jeramie Bizzle,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZvKyr_0kk83W4Y00

PAWS Pet of the Week: Bixby 00:47

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Thinking about getting another pet as a playmate for your dog, well meet our PAWS Pet of the Week, Bixby.

Bixby is a 2-year-old mixed breed who will bring lots of energy to a new home.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2L6kjZ_0kk83W4Y00
PAWS Chicago

He'll join you for your morning run or play tug-of-war with a good dog toy. Bixby loves treats and other dogs.

Bixby is available for adoption at PAWS Chicago's Lincoln Park Adoption Center through their In-Person Adoption Appointment Process.

PAWS Chicago

Visit pawschicago.org to learn more and schedule your appointment today! Walk-ins are also welcome.

North Shore New Friend Adoption Event
Join PAWS Chicago at a special suburban adoption event today from noon to 3 p.m. The "North Shore New Friend" event will be held at PAWS Chicago's North Shore Adoption Center inside the Petco, located at 1616 Deerfield Road in Highland Park.

Stop by to meet adoptable dogs, cats, puppies, and kittens waiting to find their home! Visit pawschicago.org to meet all the adoptable animals.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Chicago, IL
PAWS Pet of the Week: Khal
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Bloomingdale specialized care facility's plan to move blindsides patients' families
Bloomingdale, IL3 hours ago
Northbrook YMCA seek volunteers to make blankets for sheltered pets
Northbrook, IL1 day ago
Most Popular
Facebook shuts down Chicago Stolen Car Directory page
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Mild, dry pattern continues
Chicago, IL18 hours ago
A young pastor leans on faith to try to restore the Black church in Chicago
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Shots fired on Dan Ryan Expressway near 79th Street
Chicago, IL2 hours ago
Chicago Park District hosting first 'Winter Fest' in South Deering
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Cook County Sheriff's Office partnering with PAWS to care for sheltered pets
Chicago, IL4 days ago
9 people displaced in Evanston fire
Evanston, IL1 day ago
Chicago's Michigan State Alumni Club hosting candlelight vigil for shooting victims tonight
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Fire damages Blue Station Apartments in Blue Island
Blue Island, IL4 hours ago
CHA program helps Chicago woman become a homeowner
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Temperatures climb before rain returns
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Cloudy day
Chicago, IL6 hours ago
Klairmont Kollections Automotive Museum at Navy Pier runs through Wednesday
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Grand Crossing church hosting pop-up food pantry today
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago woman charged with murder in death of 4-month-old
Chicago, IL15 hours ago
Elevated Chicago asking "Can You Walk There?" in TikTok series on access to public transit
Chicago, IL4 days ago
North Chicago man found shot in Waukegan parking lot, police say
Waukegan, IL1 day ago
Chicago First Alert Weather: Warmup this weekend
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Chicago Weather Alert: Slick conditions everywhere
Chicago, IL3 days ago
Buyers robbed at gunpoint while trying to buy bike, motorcycle in Chicago Lawn
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Pedestrian struck by Metra UP-W line train near Melrose Park
Melrose Park, IL2 hours ago
Ald. Sigcho-Lopez to provide update on Little Village Discount Mall Thursday
Chicago, IL4 days ago
Naperville school helping people with autism gain life and work skills
Naperville, IL3 days ago
Franciscan Health hosting free car seat safety clinic in Valparaiso Saturday
Valparaiso, IN2 days ago
Cubs' Kyle Hendricks looks to return to form; White Sox Davis Martin focuses on improving
Chicago, IL22 hours ago
Falling tree hits 4 people at Northwestern University
Evanston, IL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy