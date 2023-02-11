Harold Nash – Pastor, City Councilman, Engineer

Pastor Harold B. Nash plays bass in the Morning Chapel Baptist Church Band Photo by Enola Gay Mathews

Pastor Harold B. Nash plays bass in the Morning Chapel Baptist Church Band Photo by Enola Gay Mathews Morning Chapel Baptist Church on Front Street Courtesy Photo

During February, Black History Month, a number of local citizens shared with the Sulphur Springs News-Telegram some memories and impressions of life while growing up in Sulphur Springs and Hopkins County.

Featured first is Dr. Harold B. Nash, a local pastor who currently serves on Sulphur Springs City Council, and is a legal engineer at a local radio station. He also recounts how he became the 'first black TV engineer in the United States.' Below are his responses in question and answer format.

Looking back on the teaching and leadership you experienced and benefitted from as a youth growing up in the East End community, what are some of your fond memories?

I was raised in the part of town called the East End, and to me, it was actually the East End Community. We were very poor, but we never knew it. We had good teachers and many mentors in our neighborhood, and there was lots of love and caring shown. At that time for me, there was family, school, and church. I went to the Douglas schools. Morning Chapel Baptist Church was my home church.

There were nine of us children— seven boys and a pair of twin girls. My mother, Olivia Roland Nash, was a homemaker and set a high standard for our family.

My father, known as ‘Thumb’ Nash, worked hard, and he was a person who had a good influence on others around him. You’d call him a mentor. At home, my dad taught us to love one another and to respect others. He put a main emphasis on telling us many times that we were no better than anyone else, and no one else was better than us. That teaching has been a solid rock for me as I’ve gone through the challenges in my life.

Morning Chapel was my family church. I grew up in it, then, returned after over 30 years working in Dallas.

What was there was to do in the East End Community?

Dr. Nash: We had a small town there. There were three churches: Morning Chapel, Mitchell Chapel and Evening Chapel.

There were places to eat, actually three cafes, and there was dancing there to the jukeboxes later in the evening.

We had a movie theater, a barber shop, and dry cleaners. All were within walking distance.

We had two schools. Douglas High School was located where Mitchell Chapel Church is now. That building burned down after integration. The Douglas Grade School building is still being utilized in SSISD, serving now as the Early Childhood Learning Center.

In my youth, basketball was a big thing for the boys to play. Before we had the basketball court in Pacific Park, for years the men and young boys would meet at a place on Calvert Street owned by a man named George Lewis. He was mostly known as Hi-Yi, and he had space at his home property to play basketball. We all went there. He was a great mentor, like my dad was, so mentoring went on there as well as basketball. Basketball at Hi-Yi’s was a staple in the community as well as a social activity for the men and boys.

What about Pacific Park?

What is now Pacific Park was once privately owned property. It was given to the City of Sulphur Springs by the owners, and it was just open land then.

Later on, it became a place to play basketball on a court there. There was also a small pavilion on it and, later, we had a baseball diamond there, and baseball leagues began to be established.

It was a place for the community to meet, to have social interaction, and for kids to play and have fun.

The HW Grays Building is in Pacific Park, but who was HW Grays?

Nash: Mr. H.W. Grays was a black leader and a county Extension agent in Sulphur Springs. He also played a great role for people in the farming communities.

In Pacific Park today is the beautiful new HW Grays Building, built by the City in recent years, and soon to be the home of a new Pavilion.

I think of my dad when I see these changes and improvements. The simple truths our dad taught us kids have kept us in order to this day. Those standards he taught, well, he not only taught it, he demonstrated it. He had a servant attitude”.

How did you start your career after you graduated high school?

Well, during high school, I was part of Radio Workshop at KSST. That’s when high schoolers could work there on the evening shift and be on the air. You had to be responsible to get to do this. We could play music, read the news, and give the weather forecast. Bill Bradford was a real mentor as well, by letting us get that experience. It was a wonderful program that benefitted many future careers, including my own. When I was nineteen, I left Sulphur Springs and went to Dallas and ended up becoming an engineer.

Tell us how that career developed.

Well, it was the 1970s, and I was interviewed by a philanthropist named Sheldon Turner. He listened to my whole story and, then, I was hired by Doubleday Broadcasting, TV Channel 39. I was put through electronics training, and in 10 years I was chief engineer, the first black TV engineer in the United States. I have earned a BSc, a BBA, and a Doctorate. During my thirty-six years in Dallas, I also worked for Channel 8, then went back to Channel 39 for Lynne Broadcasting Public Television, and I worked for Southwest Sports and for NBC in my career. I retired in 2006 and returned to Sulphur Springs. My wife Swaneece Dial Nash and I have been married 49 years, and we’ve raised four children.

You mentioned that you have some notable relatives.

Well, my paternal grandmother was a Washington, so some of my cousins are like the twins, Harry and Barry — went into law enforcement and worked for DPS. Another Washington cousin, Donald, went to West Point. He rose in the law enforcement ranks and was named by the Trump Administration as director of the US Marshals Service, the oldest federal law enforcement agency.

JD Franklin is another of my cousins. He is a man with a fine reputation, an immaculate reputation. He has been a deacon for years at Morning Chapel, was a city councilman, and was actually the first Black mayor in Sulphur Springs. He was a great man and still is.

Aubrey Washington is another relative. He was one of the first Black Americans on the City Council and served as mayor. Other Black Americans who have followed him have been Valanderous Bell, Yolanda Williams, Freddie Taylor, Tommy Harrison, and myself.

I recall Rosa Rutherford who served on the school board back in the early 1990s.

Mrs. Rosa Rutherford was a black woman on the Sulphur Springs School Board. She was a teacher. I can't even stress enough the kind of morals they taught us and not only morals, but we received a very excellent education. Mrs. Rutherford was a great woman.

You have named some other persons who helped to shape your life. Now you, yourself, hold a place on the Sulphur Springs City Council.

Yes, that began with an appointment in 2019. There wasn’t a quorum at that time, and a quorum is needed for the government to run, so I served that interim term. In 2020, the council members asked me to please run for election, and to stay on the Council. I thought about it, and LaVelle Hendricks encouraged me to step up, and so I did. I ran for the seat on the council and was elected with about 4400 votes.

You’ve become one of those influencers in our community.

I’ve been very blessed. My life is ‘to God be the glory’, and that’s our theme at Morning Chapel. That’s my life.