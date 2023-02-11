My love for music

My love for music Image News Staff Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Subhead

North Hopkins ISD

Body

Kacie Pulido North Hopkins Junior student

Recently, we started reading a book in Ms. Thomas’s English class; the book is titled Music to My Years by Cristela Alonzo. Cristela is a comedian and actress who grew up in a border town in South Texas. In telling her life story, she cites many songs and television shows that impacted her life. She inspired me to write this column. I want to focus on how music has affected my life. Music is one of the best things ever created in life; I don’t know one person who doesn’t like it, and if there is someone out there who doesn’t like it, he or she is definitely missing out.

I feel like music is a disk of emotions: happy, sad, surprise, anger, and the list goes on. I’ll tell y’all one true thing, though: music hits differently when you’re in love; every time I listen to a love song, it makes me think of a certain person because all of my emotions are in the song about how that person makes me feel. That might not make sense, but it makes me feel like I’m floating when I listen to love songs. I know, I know, that’s cringe, but I don’t care! Lol, that person knows who he is!

Music has honestly changed my life. There was a time in my life when I was depressed; it’s hard to talk about, but I’m going to keep it real with y’all. I was at my worst, but music honestly helped me get through it. I coped by listening to it and dancing–it just made me feel good inside.

A musician who has impacted my life is The Weekend because his music always makes me feel so alive. I’m one of those people who gets hyper when I listen to music; I start crazy dancing and having fun. When I’m having one of those bad days and I’m not feeling it, I listen to his music and it gets me in an uplifted mood, so I start dancing and bursting out the lyrics. One of my favorite songs from him is “I Was Never There.” It just makes me feel uplifted when I’m sad; it boosts my confidence level to 100% each time, and it’s not just that song–it’s other songs by him, too.

One of my dreams is to go see him in real life and get seats up close so I can feel the music in my face and see him up close, and I’m going to accomplish that dream.

One thing my grandmother told me was, if I’m ever feeling sad or down, to get a radio and start listening to music and while I’m cleaning or doing absolutely nothing at all because it helps, and she was right. It truly does; it’s impacted my life. “Poker Face” by Lady Gaga is a song that energizes me when I am washing dishes, sweeping, and mopping.

As crazy as it sounds, I wish I could insert music into my body, (not really) but some will know what I mean. Haha!

If I ever go deaf, it will honestly be the music’s fault because it’s so good that I have to put the volume all the way up on my air pods because I love every sound of it.

I love music so much that I’ll be practicing the electric guitar soon, because not only do I want to hear music. I also want to play it and possibly make my own.

Also, although I’m not as depressed as I used to be, sad music such as Indie music (if y’all don’t know what that is, it’s one of the most peaceful types of music I’ve ever heard) helps to calm me. There’s an Indie artist that I really like that makes the best beats; his name is Alex G. I’d recommend listening to “Mary.” Another Indie artist is salvia palth (He doesn’t capitalize his name.); his music has a lot of messages that I hit close to home.

At the end of the day, it’s just me and music against the world, because that’s all I’ve got.