I'm almost a legal adult

Como-Pickton CISD

Body

Guess what, it’s almost that time. I am almost no longer a child. My 18th birthday is coming up. I was surgically removed and brought into this world that day after Valentine’s Day, Feb. 15.

In this article I would like to elaborate on some of my most valuable childhood memories. You only turn 18 once. These memories will not be in any particular order nor will they be dated because I have the memory of a beaver.

One Christmas, probably around six years ago, my grandma and grandpa bought my two cousins and I metal detectors. They also threw out like 300 pennies into their backyard. I know three dollars isn’t a lot, but 300 pennies is a lot when you have three inexperienced treasure hunters and it’s dark outside. We spent HOURS looking for those pennies. None of us wore shoes because we lived like Alaskan Bush children. (We had very warm, nice houses. Our Alaskan bush phase was self-inflicted) so eventually when our metal detectors began to fail us, we drug our feet on the ground to feel around for the freezing coins. I think we only found maybe 70 or 80 coins. Back in the day, I lived in Pickton before moving to Sulphur Springs. I know Mattison Buster, a city slicker, lived in PICKTON for seven years. I even liked mud back then. I had one pothole I treated like a hot tub in the summer. I had a dog named Solomon when I was really little. I was his favorite. If he was still around he would hate Abbigale. He probably actually just tolerated me, but I loved him to death. He was my pony. I literally rode this poor, old black lab around, and he would let me do it. He was the best horsey. I think my heart shattered in half when my daddy told me my puppy was going to go to bed forever. He died of cancer shortly before we moved to Sulphur Springs. I cried for a good while about that doggy. (Don’t let me lie to you, whenever I watch a sad dog movie, I cry my eyes out because it reminds me of my dog.)

I’ve had many hair phases over the years. My hair isn’t even really straight. I have naturally curly hair. LIKE VERY CURLY. I looked like a clown at age 5. In kindergarten, our classroom theme was the circus. Well, everybody else put on a red Afro wig and a big red nose, you know what I didn’t get to put on? The red Afro wig. The teacher told me that my hair looked just like it. I was also like 4’11' so that probably didn’t help.

I remember exactly the moment when my life changed (not the time though, memory of a beaver). I was on the way home from hitting lessons, and I was begging my dad to let me become a pitcher. He always told me no, but this time was different. He started asking me if I really wanted to do it and if I’d work at it. He was asking a 7-year-old to dedicate her life to something she didn’t really know anything about. Little did he know, I was dead serious about wanting pitching to become my life. I worked myself nearly to death. Blood, sweat, tears, and lots of arguments got me to where I am today. Me and my dad still get so tied up about my pitching that we go a bit without talking sometimes. It’s not bad, but we’re both stubborn. We can’t not be right. He’s just making me “mentally tougher.”

My dad sat on a bucket every day for five years, and my family gave up so much just to let me live my dream. Now, I get to tell people that I’m going Division 1. I think I made my 7-year-old self happy. I’ve made her dreams come true.

I can’t believe it’s almost here. How am I almost 18? I was like 10 last week. My 10th birthday cake was the coolest thing ever. It was three tiers and pink, white, and green, but if I remember correctly one of the tiers was zebra-striped. As good as it looked, it was the worst cake I had ever had. In fact, after that cake I didn’t eat cake again until like last year.

I miss being little, but now I get to really face the music. I also don’t think it’s coincidental that I’m a ginger and born the day after Valentine’s, it was meant to be.

Fun fact: When I was little, I had serious issues spelling February and saying the word sandwich.