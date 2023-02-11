Dike incorporation election slated for May 6 Image Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Subhead

Filing for Dike mayor, two commission seats also on ballot

A special election has been called for May 6 by the county judge for Dike residents to cast ballots on whether or not to make Dike an incorporated area, like Tira, and to establish a city government.

Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom signed andfiled the Order and Notice of Incorporation Election,at Hopkins County Clerk’s Office at 12:19 p.m. Feb. 8, 2023.

Currently, the County Clerk’s Office is accepting applications for three temporary seats on Dike’s council – for a mayor and 2 commissioners. The seat-holders would help establish the city charter and rules, make any decisions required for Dike a Type C general-law municipality. Those elected would remain in office until the next election cycle; of course, election of city officers depends on the incorporation proposal passing. There would be no seats if Dike residents vote down the incorporation proposal on the May 6 election ballot.

Residents of Dike community, represented by Kirk Reams, on Aug. 15, 2022, ahead of the Aug. 22 deadline for the November 2022 election, presented the Commissioners Court with signatures and a map designating the proposed area that would become in the incorporated area of Dike, out of a desire of residents to have a more direct say in what happens in their community.

Several Dike residents who signed the petition requesting the incorporation election were present for the presentation, and have over the past 2 years voiced opposition to the solar facility being constructed in their rural residential area. Concerns have been expressed for contents of the solar panels and potential harm they could have if damaged, the loss of both flora and fauna across the acres of oak trees cut down to install the solar panels and equipment as well as truck them in, the unsightliness of it, possibility of flooding on nearby properties due to removal of vegetation and heat from the sun reflecting off the panels, potential hazard from the electricity, noise levels from the equipment that turns the panels for optimum sunlight and inverters, and potential impact it would have on property values for the area.

One local resident, Cynthia Martin, has filed two different lawsuits, which Judge Will Biard has ruled against, one claiming the Commissioners Court did not follow proper protocols when approving an agreement for a tax incentive and another hoping to stop the solar project altogether. The 6th Appellate Court in November, after hearing an appeal of one of the cases, denied Martin’s appeal. A group of Dike residents have now filed a suit against Texas Comptroller’s office over the Chapter 313 tax abatement granted to the solar company. The residents appeared in Biard’s court on Jan. 25 regarding the matter, but have yet to receive the judge’s ruling regarding the 313 suit.

While a segment of the Dike community meets regularly as Save Dike from Solar in a united front to stop the solar project, other Dike property owners (including those on whose property the solar facility is being constructed) have also spoken out during various Hopkins County Commissioners Court sessions over the past year in favor of the solar project and cited their right to do on their property what they wished, provided it is legal and doesn’t infringe on others’ property or rights.

Dike residents, when presenting the map and petition on Aug. 15, 2022, asked that an incorporation election be called for November 2022. County Judge Robert Newsom said the information was submitted to their attorney, and issued a letter dated Aug. 22, 2022, in response to Reams’ petition for a Dike incorporation election. Newsom, in the letter, advised “additional documentation” was required to provide “satisfactory proof that the petition meets the statutory requirements” for a Type C General-Law Municipality” – specifically detailed documentation establishing the number of inhabitants and territorial requirements for incorporation as outlined in Chapter 8 of Texas Local Government Code.

Kirk Reams who signed it as mayor, con submitted additional information. No election was called for November for Dike. On Sept. 12, 2022, Reams submitted to Newsom during the Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting, an attorney’s response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition.

The letter to Newsom from Charles Zech of DNRBZ (Denton Navarro Rocha Bernal & Zech, PC, attorneys and counselors at law) contended that the documentation submitted to the judge fully complied with and legally met specifics established by the state in Texas Local Government Code 5.901 and Section 41.002. In the September 2022 letter, Zech contended it is the county judge’s “ministerial duty to order an election for incorporation and initial election of officers.” If Newsom does not call for the Dike incorporation election, he will be “subject to a mandamus suit in District Court requiring you to order the election,” the letter stated.

A writ of mandamus was later filed against Newsom for not setting an election date, Dike residents report.

When a small group of Dike residents spoke with Newsom Monday, Feb. 6, about the election, they were told the judge would soon be calling for the Dike incorporation election, to get it on the May 6 ballots.

On Tuesday, Newsom issued a statement that “the candidacy for election of council members for the City of Dike is now open” through 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, and directing those interested in filing for candidacy for a spot on the May 6 ballot to Hopkins County Clerk’s Office. However, because the election has just been called, candidate filing for one of the three places on the City of Dike Council has been extended through 5 p.m. Monday, March 6, in Hopkins County Clerk’s Office.

The Dike incorporation election will be conducted from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at Dike Community Center, 6580 FM 69 North in Dike. Early voting will be conducted from 8 a.m. 5 p.m. April 24-May 2, 2023 inthe Hopkins County Precinct 2 Justice of the Peace Courtroom, located inside Hopkins County Annex, at 128G Jefferson St. in Sulphur Springs. Applications for ballots by mail should be mailed to County Clerk Tracy Smith, 128 Jefferson St., Suite C, Sulphur Springs, TX 75482, or a request may be made to her at cclerk@hopkinscountytx. org; they must be received by the clerk’s office no later than the close of business April 25.