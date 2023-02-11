Sulphur Springs debris clean up continues until Feb. 18 Image Faith Huffman Assistant Managing Editor Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Body

Due to an overwhelming response, the City of Sulphur Springs has extended the time period to accept tree limbs and trunks. Instead of this Saturday being the last day of the clean up efforts, the spring cleanup site will now remain open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily through Saturday, Feb. 18.

Only tree limbs and trunks may be disposed of during these clean up days, and in order to use this service, the person dropping the items off must show a water bill or government issued ID as proof of residency inside the city limits.

Residents are definitely taking advantage of the opportunity to dispose of the limbs and trunks of trees damaged during the ice storm Jan. 30-Feb. 2, since they cannot be burned as a brush pile in the city. Typically during spring clean up, the city receives 1,285 loads of at the site. From Sunday through Tuesday, citizens had brought 1,329 loads of tree limbs and trunks.

The issue of extending the clean up days was raised during the reports portion of the meeting. Place 3 City Councilman Oscar Aguilar Tuesday night indicated he’d like to see the debris clean up site open for another week, even with a couple of days of rain this week and at least one predicted last week. He noted that numerous limbs still down all over town, there’s a definite need. Many people work until 5 p.m. during the week, so they are unable to cut up, gather and truck the broken tree limbs from their yards to the clean up site by 4 p.m. Extending the days the spring clean up site is open by another week would give city residents two additional weekends to work in their yards and get the debris to the site.

Place 7 Councilman John Sellers also agreed more time is needed to get the tree branches and trunks cleared from personal property and to the spring clean up site.

Aguilar expressed thanks for the city staff and all who were out cutting up tree limbs to get them off streets, especially those out in the cold and rain during the ice storm getting limbs cut up and out of roadways. Place 4 Councilman Tommy Harrison asked how having the spring clean up site open for another week or more would impact the director and program, if it would put programs under Craig’s direction further behind schedule.

Craig noted that as of Tuesday night, all projects are on hold, as they have been since the ice storm descended on the area, first during the storm. This week, city personnel were pulled from other duties to staff the spring clean up site as the tree limbs and trunks were brought in, plus, rain would have prevented projects along College Street at least part of the week. He said he did not see keeping staff there for another week as being a huge problem as far as scheduling. The cost of manpower to staff the site would need to be taken into consideration, however. Not even the fact that the spring clean up site is only available during hours most people work deterred them the first couple of days this week. On Monday, 309 loads were brought to the site and 241 more came in on Tuesday, Craig reported.

Because the site use extension was not on the agenda, the City Council could take no action on it. Thus, Mayor Doug Moore recommended that Craig discuss the matter further with City Manager Marc Maxwell, who was unable to attend the Feb. 7 meeting, later in the work week.

Sulphur Springs Assistant City Manager/Finance Director Lesa Smith noted that the city’s sanitation contract does permit residents to gather limbs in bundles up to four feet and put them out by their garbage cans at the curb on trash days.

“As always, trees, shrub and brush trimmings can be picked up with your regular trash service. They must be placed at the curb and securely tied together forming an easily handled package not exceeding 4 feet in length or 35 pounds in weight,” Craig reiterated in the announcement Thursday that the clean up site will be open another week to accept limbs and trunks of trees damaged by the ice storm.