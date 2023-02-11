STREET SHOWER — This big truck on Main Street in Sulphur Springs earlier this week drove through standing water and created a wall of spray. Rain this week combined with left over melting ice caused soggy conditions for most of the county and forced some roads to close. Staff photo by Don Wallace

STREET SHOWER — This big truck on Main Street in Sulphur Springs earlier this week drove through standing water and created a wall of spray. Rain this week combined with left over melting ice caused soggy conditions for most of the county and forced some roads to close. Staff photo by Don Wallace FULL POND —Peavine Pinion Pond in Sulphur Springs had high water earlier this week which almost covered the wooden walkway. The water recently receded and some fishermen returned. Staff photo by Don Wallace

Roads flooded, two motorists rescued Image Don Wallace Managing Editor Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Subhead

County

Body

Troubles for the county continue to mount with an ice storm followed by recent rain that led to some local flooding, according to Andy Endsley, Hopkins County Emergency Management Coordinator/Fire Marshal.

Listed on the Hopkins County, Texas Emergency Management website, locations with problems include:

• Impassable roads —FM 1567 at county line, FM 3236 around CR 4508 and CR 3512, CR 4766, CR 3512, FM 69 N near CR 3513, I-30 south service road at mile marker 134;, and CR 4578 (culvert washed out); and

• Water covered roads that could become impassable (use caution) — CR 1180 near FM 2297, CR 4586 near CR 4591, CR 3525 (south of FM 69), CR 3520, CR 3504 and CR 3546. Endsley said two high water rescues when firefighters removed motorists from vehicles were conducted. One came Wednesday at 5:44 p.m. between mile markers 134 nd 135 on the south service road near Interstate 30 and another rescue at 8:30 a.m. Thursday on CR 3518. The rescue Thursday was done by the Sulphur Springs swift water Rescue team.

'People still need to use caution on roads,' Endsley said. 'There's a good possibility that the road is completely washed out. We continue to monitor the situation and keep the list of roads updated on our Facebook page.'

Endsley said, 'The county just went through an ice storm and now we have high water. The ground is saturated and we have water standing everywhere. All parts of the county have been affected.'