News Briefs Image From Staff Reports Sat, 02/11/2023 - 06:53 Subhead

Play opens at Main Street Theatre

The Main Street Theatre will feature “The Savannah Sipping Society” based on a book by Jamie Wooten, Jessie Jones and Nicholas Hope, directed by Dawn Doyle-Jones. The play is sold out, but occasionally last minute tickets will become available. They will be sold at the door.

The production is scheduled for Feb. 10, 11 at 7 p.m. and Feb. 17, 18, 19 at 7 p.m.

Coming in March, back by popular demand “Melodies of Broadway” will be presented March 10-12, 1719.