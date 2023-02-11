Open in App
The Hockey News

The Hockey News Action Show: NHL Betting for Feb. 11, 2023

By The Hockey News,

9 days ago

Mike Stephens and Rachel Doerrie give the rundown on Saturday's action in the NHL from a betting perspective and start the show with a parlay option.

It's Saturday, and it's time for another episode of The Hockey News Action Show with Mike Stephens and Rachel Doerrie.

Mike and Rachel dig into five of the day's 14 games from an in-depth betting lens. There are lots to consider when looking for the best bets, and this show looks at the relevant stats to help make a decision. As always, please play responsibly.

Parlay: 03:47-05:03

Calgary at Buffalo: 05:03-09:43

Edmonton at Ottawa: 09:43-13:27

Tampa Bay at Dallas: 13:27-15:15

Colorado at Florida: 15:15-19:00

New Jersey at Wild: 19:00-24:17

The Hockey News Action Show: NHL Betting for Feb. 11, 2023 (; 24:40)
