I relied on Amtrak trains for a recent vacation. Here are 8 things that impressed me so much I'd absolutely do it again.

We dodged traffic jams in big cities and didn't have to navigate unfamiliar streets.
Big, populous cities tend to have bad traffic. So when I was planning our family trip through several of them, I wanted to find the easiest way to navigate , especially in Manhattan, a city with traffic I was unwilling to deal with on my own.
A 1 ½-hour journey on Amtrak's Keystone Service offered a quick, safe, and stress-free way to get from New York to Philadelphia, and I was relieved I didn't have to drive a rental car with white knuckles around the wheel.
Because I didn't have to worry about hitting the road when there was still daylight, we could maximize our time on the ground.
When I plan a vacation with multiple stops, I like to schedule a lot of activities and make the most of my time in each place.
Getting around by train allowed us to travel mostly at night or in the early morning. Thanks to this schedule, we were able to pack our days with adventures since I didn't have to worry about driving in the dark.
Despite feeling comfortable behind the wheel and going on many road trips, I didn't feel confident driving in slippery, icy conditions since, as a Floridian, I don't have much practice.
Luckily, we only saw a dusting of snow on this trip. Still, just knowing I wouldn't need to tackle driving on slick roads eased my mind.
The train stations had few lines and minimal wait times, making them easier to navigate than most airports.
There's no denying the overall efficiency of air travel — but I think the many steps required to get onto an airplane are the actual worst. Fortunately, trains truly shine when it comes to the boarding process.
The train stations we visited were smaller and easier to navigate than most airports I've seen. We went through fewer security hurdles , and long queues were uncommon.
We also didn't have to arrive hours before our departure to snake our way through waiting areas. After arriving fairly early for our first train ride of the trip, I learned that we only needed a small amount of buffer time for future legs.
Cutting down our time at the stations allowed my family to spend less time waiting on platforms and more time exploring each city.
The Amtrak trains and stations were relatively comfortable and gave me time to recoup between each destination.
As the main vacation planner in my family, I'm in charge of everything from building our itinerary to finding our way through the streets of an unfamiliar city.
The Amtrak trains gave me a chance to relax, a rarity while traveling through bustling cities. Taking trains throughout the journey forced me to relinquish control, live in the moment, and enjoy the ride.
Not only were the trains a relatively comfortable place to rest between adventures, but some of the stations, such as New York's Moynihan Train Hall, provided ample waiting areas to take a load off before boarding.
We brought our luggage on the trains without paying extra fees and didn't have to wait for any checked bags upon arrival.
I hate checking bags at airports, not to mention the time it takes up and the extra fees that often come along with the process.
After going through all those steps, my bag sometimes doesn't even make it to my destination. I've also flown with airlines that charge customers for carry-on bags, making it altogether frustrating to pack for a flight .
One of my favorite things about traveling on the Amtrak trains during this trip was that we brought out bags on board with us .
Each Amtrak car had a bathroom, so I didn't have to worry about stopping our plans for bathroom breaks.
The bathrooms on the Amtrak trains we took were akin to most airplane restrooms I've seen, at least in terms of comfort and general upkeep. The train ones did feel significantly larger though.
The onboard facilities could've been higher in quality, in my opinion, but it was still super convenient to have access to them the entire time we traveled.
During road trips, I constantly tell my son to go to the bathroom when he can, not just when he has to. We didn't have that issue on the trains. Having direct access to the restrooms in each car saved me from the trouble of scrambling to find a loo during an emergency.
In the end, he said it was his favorite way to travel, and I have to admit it was pretty seamless for the adults as well. When traveling between hectic, crowded destinations like the ones we visited on this trip, trains are an ideal mode of transportation.
Comments / 0