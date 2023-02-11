Statesville debuts new social district in downtown area

You can now enjoy an adult beverage in certain spots in downtown Statesville.

The city’s new social district opened on Friday after months of planning. There will be signs displayed in the area that show where you can and can’t drink.

ALSO READ: Charlotte approves social districts within city limits

The new Social District will allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through the defined area. The district is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

The new district comes after the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation in 2021 allowing cities to designate areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from a licensed ABC permittee and then taken outdoors and into other participating businesses.

The new area will include all restaurants that choose to participate, main retail that chooses to participate, sidewalks within the designated area, and Pecan Park.

For more information, click here

(WATCH BELOW: Albemarle’s new social district debuts Saturday)