Open in App
Statesville, NC
See more from this location?
WSOC Charlotte

Statesville debuts new social district in downtown area

By WSOCTV.com News Staff,

9 days ago

You can now enjoy an adult beverage in certain spots in downtown Statesville.

The city’s new social district opened on Friday after months of planning. There will be signs displayed in the area that show where you can and can’t drink.

ALSO READ: Charlotte approves social districts within city limits

The new Social District will allow people to drink beer, wine, or cocktails as they walk through the defined area. The district is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4IxEWU_0kk7z49x00

The new district comes after the North Carolina General Assembly enacted legislation in 2021 allowing cities to designate areas where alcoholic beverages can be purchased from a licensed ABC permittee and then taken outdoors and into other participating businesses.

The new area will include all restaurants that choose to participate, main retail that chooses to participate, sidewalks within the designated area, and Pecan Park.

For more information, click here

(WATCH BELOW: Albemarle’s new social district debuts Saturday)

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Charlotte, NC
The Good Wurst targets March opening for Charlotte restaurant in Riverbend Village
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
NoDa property home to Neighborhood Theatre, Salud sold for $10.3M
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Grier Heights unveils new ‘Community is Family’ exhibit in open house held Saturday
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Most Popular
Westlake Ace Hardware taking part of shuttered Bi-Lo store
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Churches across Carolinas forced to sell as they grapple with low attendance
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
‘Deeply troubled’: Mayor Vi Lyles releases statement on recent crime in Charlotte
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Charlotte Fire Department crews rescue wedding guests trapped in Uptown elevator
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
Estate in Longview golf community to hit market with Waxhaw’s highest price tag
Waxhaw, NC2 days ago
Charlotte fraternity hosts ‘Kappas in the Cold’ event bringing awareness to homelessness
Charlotte, NC13 hours ago
Fire intentionally set at vacant house, Mooresville fire marshal says
Mooresville, NC18 hours ago
All-clear announced after lockdown at Catawba College
Salisbury, NC2 days ago
North Carolina woman reunited with purse she lost in theater 30 years ago
North Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
Teen fatally shot in northwest Charlotte, homicide detectives say
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Crisis Assistance Ministry, national nonprofit hand out coats to local families in need
Charlotte, NC18 hours ago
#JusticeForShanquella: Organizers send 1,000 ‘letters of concern’ to Mexican police
Charlotte, NC1 day ago
High-end hotels in Charlotte get nod from Forbes Travel Guide
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Water main break in York County has been leaking since Christmas, neighbors say
Fort Mill, SC2 days ago
Local chef Chris Coleman comes up short on ‘Guy’s Grocery Games’
Charlotte, NC23 hours ago
10 hurt in multiple-vehicle crash in west Charlotte
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
1 person hurt after shooting in north Charlotte, MEDIC says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
1 person shot at apartment complex in east Charlotte
Charlotte, NC3 days ago
FORECAST: Expect major warmup, mostly dry conditions this week
Charlotte, NC19 hours ago
Southwest Airlines restoring two routes at CLT
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
One person arrested in connection with homicide in Uptown, CMPD says
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Mecklenburg EMS crew members save dog after it was hit by car
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
Police ask for help finding missing Gastonia teen
Gastonia, NC4 hours ago
Country music producer Kyle Jacobs, husband of Albemarle-native Kellie Pickler, dies
Albemarle, NC2 days ago
Burke County Sheriff’s Office: Two arrested on multiple drug charges
Morganton, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy