Girls Varsity Basketball: Big Win for Brearley

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Girls Varsity Basketball Team won a tough game against John F. Kennedy in Woodbridge on Thursday afternoon giving it their all to defeat the Mustangs 41-40.

Highlights of the game according to Head Coach Tim Ryan included junior captain Bianca Sode leading the Bears with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 8 steals. She also hit a pair of clutch free throws to give Brearley the lead with eight seconds left. Bears coaches Ryan and Emma Karnitsky were very pleased to see the team play a terrific defensive game, including junior Sophia Palmadessa and freshmen Mackenzie Seifried and Briella Sode.

"Our plan was to try to limit JFK's two top guns, and our girls really stuck to the game plan" Ryan said. "Bianca's free throws were huge, but it was a great team effort. It really took all of us to earn the win."

The Bears final regular season game will take place on Monday, Feb 13, against Kent Place, followed by the opening round of the state tournament on February 20.

Go Bears!

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net

TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook.

TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.



