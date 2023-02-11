Open in App
Woodbridge Township, NJ
See more from this location?
TAPinto.net

Girls Varsity Basketball: Big Win for Brearley

By Telina Cuppari,

9 days ago

KENILWORTH, NJ - The Brearley Girls Varsity Basketball Team won a tough game against John F. Kennedy in Woodbridge on Thursday afternoon giving it their all to defeat the Mustangs 41-40.

Highlights of the game according to Head Coach Tim Ryan included junior captain Bianca Sode leading the Bears with 18 points, 16 rebounds and 8 steals. She also hit a pair of clutch free throws to give Brearley the lead with eight seconds left. Bears coaches Ryan and Emma Karnitsky were very pleased to see the team play a terrific defensive game, including junior Sophia Palmadessa and freshmen Mackenzie Seifried and Briella Sode.

"Our plan was to try to limit JFK's two top guns, and our girls really stuck to the game plan" Ryan said. "Bianca's free throws were huge, but it was a great team effort. It really took all of us to earn the win."

The Bears final regular season game will take place on Monday, Feb 13, against Kent Place, followed by the opening round of the state tournament on February 20.

Go Bears!

Have a news tip, feedback or story idea? Email tcuppari@tapinto.net

TAPinto Kenilworth is Kenilworth's only free daily local news source. Sign up for our free daily eNewsletter and “Like” us on Facebook.

TAPinto Kenilworth is free to read, funded entirely by business advertising.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hTkOF_0kk7yXSk00

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular
Sparta Girls Basketball Wins Third Hunterdon/Warren/Sussex Trophy
Sparta Township, NJ1 day ago
John Jay Takes Play-In Game Versus Pelham
Village Of Pelham, NY14 hours ago
Kinnelon/Jefferson/Sparta Ice Hockey Beats Lacey in NJSIAA Public C Preliminary Round
Lacey Township, NJ14 hours ago
Thornton and McCoy Lead Barnegat as the Lady Bengals Fall Short 50-34 to Colts Neck
Colts Neck, NJ14 hours ago
Girls Basketball: St. Thomas Aquinas Defeats Colonia, 49-42, for GMC Tournament Championship
Colonia, NJ2 days ago
Indians Boys Roll Past Carmel
Carmel Hamlet, NY2 days ago
Sparta High School Wrestler Moves to NJSIAA Girls' State Tournament
Sparta Township, NJ43 minutes ago
George Washington Denies St. Bonaventure Comeback
Saint Bonaventure, NY18 hours ago
Woodbridge Parents Rally for ‘Beloved’ Soccer Coach With Cancer
Woodbridge Township, NJ3 hours ago
Piscataway High School Junior Selected as a Finalist in NJ Young Composers Competition for his Second Year in a Row
Piscataway Township, NJ21 hours ago
Photos - An Evening of Dance
Yorktown, NY5 hours ago
Wood-Ridge Senior High School Announces Honor Roll for the Second Marking Period of 2022-2023
Wood-ridge, NJ1 day ago
Archbishop Walsh/Southern Tier Catholic Will Relocate
Buffalo, NY2 days ago
Hanover Twp Police Officers Teach L.E.A.D. to 5th Graders
Hanover, NJ23 hours ago
Mahopac Newsmakers: Kevin Byrne Interview
Carmel Hamlet, NY7 hours ago
Hamilton Educators, Administrators Demonstrate Use of Technology in Schools
Hamilton Township, NJ17 hours ago
Woodbridge Mayor’s Message, Feb 17, 2023
Woodbridge Township, NJ2 days ago
Police: Missing Man May Be In New Brunswick
New Brunswick, NJ2 days ago
Jonathan Dayton H.S. Put on Lockdown Friday over 'Firearm' Suspicion
Springfield Township, NJ2 days ago
Convenience Store Argument Leads to Attempted Homicide Charges Hamilton Police Say
Hamilton Township, NJ2 days ago
South Brunswick Awarded $70,000 in Community Development Grant
South Brunswick Township, NJ3 hours ago
Colonia Teacher Shares ‘Free Groceries’ from Lidl with Less Fortunate
Colonia, NJ1 day ago
Sparta Township Council Introduces a New Flag Ordinance
Sparta Township, NJ15 hours ago
Update on Temple Police Officer Slaying, Suspect Arrested in Buckingham
Buckingham Township, PA8 hours ago
Open, Closed & Garbage Changes for President's Day
Robbinsville, NJ1 day ago
Sparta Township: Municipal Building Closed and Garbage Pickup Canceled for President's Day
Sparta Township, NJ14 hours ago
Gov. Murphy Nominates Prosecutor in the Michelle Lodzinski Case to Be NJ Superior Court Judge
Sayreville, NJ2 hours ago
Livingston Council Endorses New Jersey Reparations Task Force
Livingston, NJ21 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy