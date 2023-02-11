A new collection of minimalist tiny homes from $37,500 is available in the US for the first time — take a look inside
By Kelsey Neubauer,
9 days ago
Latvia-based tiny-home firm MyCabin started building prefab homes for European customers in 2020.
MyCabin's minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired designs are now available in the US for the first time.
Take a look inside some of the units, which cost as little as $37,500 and can run up to $140,000.
MyCabin, a Latvia-based startup, started building and selling minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired tiny homes to European customers in 2020. Now Americans can purchase four of their units, which cost between $37,500 and $140,000. Already, there have been 7 orders in the US. Two of the models, The Milla, a 270-square-foot home that costs $88,000, and The Milla Long, a 456-square-foot home that starts at $130,000, are both one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabins. The Kalmus is a smaller option at 185 square feet. It costs $56,000 without a bathroom and $63,000 with a bathroom. Two customers bought the Kalmus and put it in their backyards to use as an office, said Peter Seltenright, the cofounder of PrefabPads, the company that manufactures and distributes MyCabin designs in the US. MyCabin also sells a $175,000 three-piece set, which includes the Milla, the Kalmus, and the Galia, an 80-square-foot space designed to be a backyard sauna. PrefabPads builds the MyCabin units — from the initial framing down to the smallest fixtures and finishes — in a brand-new Chicago factory. The company wraps up the homes up and puts them on trucks to travel to their final destinations. Clients in Connecticut, New York, Maine, Utah, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin make up the first batch of US orders. In the factory, the homes' siding is specially treated to extract sugars and moisture, making it resistant to bugs and rot. It is then stained a sleek dark color. Whoever ordered the cabin names it — in this case, Heron — and PrefabPads creates a custom sign. The units have many large windows designed to bring "the outdoors indoors," Seltenright said. This is the interior of a finished Milla home — the 250-square-foot model — before it was trucked to a client's home in Connecticut. When you walk in the door of the Milla, there is a living room with an open kitchen. A ladder leads to a loft space, where there is a sleeping area. The lofted sleeping area is four feet tall and fits a mattress. A view down to the living room from the lofted bedroom. In the modern kitchen, the countertops are black quartz, the frameless cabinets are matte black, and the sink is stainless steel. There is an induction stovetop. The bathroom also has matte black fixtures, which nicely contrast the white walls and lighter-colored floors. A view of one of the backyard office units — the 180-square-foot Kalmus model — that was shipped to Connecticut. The floors are made of luxury vinyl that doesn't scratch and is waterproof, Seltenright said. The architecture of each unit is intentionally modern and minimalist. Here's another example of a light-up sign with the cabin's name — Raven — that PrefabPads custom-makes for each order. The cabins installed in the US look a lot like the very first MyCabin in Latvia, the Kalmus, pictured below. Read the original article on Business Insider
