A new collection of minimalist tiny homes from $37,500 is available in the US for the first time — take a look inside

By Kelsey Neubauer,

9 days ago

The exterior of the original MyCabin structures in Latvia.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

  • Latvia-based tiny-home firm MyCabin started building prefab homes for European customers in 2020.
  • MyCabin's minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired designs are now available in the US for the first time.
  • Take a look inside some of the units, which cost as little as $37,500 and can run up to $140,000.
MyCabin, a Latvia-based startup, started building and selling minimalist, Scandinavian-inspired tiny homes to European customers in 2020.
The exterior of the original MyCabin structures in Latvia. MyCabin founder Girts Draugs built the collection of tiny abodes for himself before selling and distributing his designs in Europe and the US.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

Now Americans can purchase four of their units, which cost between $37,500 and $140,000. Already, there have been 7 orders in the US.
A rendering of one of the MyCabin tiny homes available in the US.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

Two of the models, The Milla, a 270-square-foot home that costs $88,000, and The Milla Long, a 456-square-foot home that starts at $130,000, are both one-bedroom, one-bathroom cabins.
The inside of the Mila model of MyCabin tiny homes available in the US.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The Kalmus is a smaller option at 185 square feet. It costs $56,000 without a bathroom and $63,000 with a bathroom.
An exterior shot of the Kalmus model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

Two customers bought the Kalmus and put it in their backyards to use as an office, said Peter Seltenright, the cofounder of PrefabPads, the company that manufactures and distributes MyCabin designs in the US.
Inside one of the MyCabin tiny homes.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

MyCabin also sells a $175,000 three-piece set, which includes the Milla, the Kalmus, and the Galia, an 80-square-foot space designed to be a backyard sauna.
A rendering of the entire MyCabin Set: the Milla, the Kalmus and the Galia.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

PrefabPads builds the MyCabin units — from the initial framing down to the smallest fixtures and finishes — in a brand-new Chicago factory.
A shot of PrefabPads' factory in Chicago.

Courtesy of MyCabin and PrefabPads

The company wraps up the homes up and puts them on trucks to travel to their final destinations. Clients in Connecticut, New York, Maine, Utah, Pennsylvania, and Wisconsin make up the first batch of US orders.
The framing of a MyCabin home in PrefabPads' Chicago factory.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

In the factory, the homes' siding is specially treated to extract sugars and moisture, making it resistant to bugs and rot. It is then stained a sleek dark color.
Work on one of the MyCabin units in PrefabPads' Chicago factory.

Courtesy of MyCabin and PrefabPads

Whoever ordered the cabin names it — in this case, Heron — and PrefabPads creates a custom sign.
The exterior of one of the MyCabin units in PrefabPads' Chicago factory.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The units have many large windows designed to bring "the outdoors indoors," Seltenright said.
An exterior shot of one of windows on a MyCabin unit in PrefabPads' Chicago factory.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

This is the interior of a finished Milla home — the 250-square-foot model — before it was trucked to a client's home in Connecticut.
The interior of the Milla model. The furniture was eventually removed and it was trucked to Connecticut client.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

When you walk in the door of the Milla, there is a living room with an open kitchen. A ladder leads to a loft space, where there is a sleeping area.
The interior of the Milla model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The lofted sleeping area is four feet tall and fits a mattress.
The interior of the Milla model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

A view down to the living room from the lofted bedroom.
The interior of the Milla model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

In the modern kitchen, the countertops are black quartz, the frameless cabinets are matte black, and the sink is stainless steel. There is an induction stovetop.
The interior of the Milla model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The bathroom also has matte black fixtures, which nicely contrast the white walls and lighter-colored floors.
The interior of a MyCabin.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

A view of one of the backyard office units — the 180-square-foot Kalmus model — that was shipped to Connecticut.
The interior of the Kalmus model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The floors are made of luxury vinyl that doesn't scratch and is waterproof, Seltenright said.
The interior of a MyCabin unit.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The architecture of each unit is intentionally modern and minimalist.
The interior of a MyCabin unit.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

Here's another example of a light-up sign with the cabin's name — Raven — that PrefabPads custom-makes for each order.
The exterior of a MyCabin unit in PrefabPads' Chicago factory.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

The cabins installed in the US look a lot like the very first MyCabin in Latvia, the Kalmus, pictured below.
The first Kalmus model.

Courtesy of MyCabin and Prefab Pads

Read the original article on Business Insider
