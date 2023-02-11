Laid-off GM workers in Toledo hit with Ohio unemployment fraud claims

Autoworkers at the General Motors Toledo Propulsion Systems plant say they have become collateral damage in the State of Ohio’s crackdown on unemployment fraud.

Nearly three dozen workers have been ordered to repay unemployment benefits legitimately collected during periodic production line shutdowns over the past two years, said Tony Totty, president of United Auto Workers Local 14 in Toledo that represents hourly workers at the plant.

And when Ohio’s unemployment system went after them, GM followed on by demanding the return of supplemental unemployment benefits for the same weeks that the State of Ohio is contesting, workers said.

GM has gone so far as to garnish wages this year from identified Toledo Propulsion autoworkers.

GM, Ford Motor Co. and the Fiat-Chrysler division of Stellantis supplement the unemployment of their laid-off hourly workers under their master contracts with the UAW.

“It’s a hot mess,” Mr. Totty said, adding that GM has evidence that the SUB pay collections were proper because it was the carmaker that ordered the layoffs in the first place.

He said he has spent weeks trying to resolve with GM and Ohio unemployment officials these accusations of fraud that are clearly in error.

He says he is only going public with the situation to pick up the pace of case resolution by Ohio unemployment and GM.

The Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the division that houses the Office of Unemployment Services, is aware of the worker complaints, said department spokesman Bill Teets. And it is sending two service representatives to the union hall in Toledo Friday to help people work through their issues.

GM also has endeavored to resolve these disputes, spokesman Dan Flores said in a statement.

Initially, between 30 and 35 employees were flagged by the State of Ohio as being ineligible for the unemployment benefits collected, automatically triggering a clawback of SUB pay and a hold on future benefits.

But the cases that GM still has open have been reduced to 11, Mr. Flores said. And those will be processed when the individuals resolve their claims with the Ohio unemployment system, he said.

Mike Byers, an assembler on the 9-speed automatic transmission line at Toledo Propulsion, said he had $100 garnished by GM on consecutive weeks in January to start recovery of SUB payments he collected as far back as 2021.

GM told him in a letter that he owed the company $4,566.60 for multiple weeks of SUB pay for which the State of Ohio said he was ineligible.

Ohio says he owes $9,937.50 for unemployment collected during those weeks and he risks having to pay accrued interest if he doesn’t pay up.

He said his case with GM has apparently been resolved because the company has returned the $200 that it garnished. Mr. Byers lives in Temperance.

Jennifer Lion-Kitson, a quality operator at the plant with 26 years at GM, said the carmaker has garnished $500 from her paychecks in $100 increments over five weeks.

The company contends she needs to repay a little over $900 in previously collected SUB pay, while Ohio unemployment pegs her ineligible payments at $2,167.50, she said.

Mr. Totty at the UAW says he believes they have been mistakenly caught up in Ohio’s aggressive efforts to stamp out unemployment fraud that ran rampant across the country during the coronavirus pandemic, including in Ohio. The government rushed to aid workers idled by virus-related shutdowns and business interruptions.

As of year end, the Ohio Department of Job and Family Services had identified $170 million in outright fraudulent overpayments in traditional unemployment and $874 million in non-fraud overpayments, according to a recent release.

To date, the department has recovered about $20.5 million of the fraudulent overpayments and $83.7 million of the non-fraudulent overpayments. Millions of dollars more have been lost and recovered in pandemic-related unemployment.

By degrees, the department also has put in more robust fraud-monitoring safeguards into the system, Mr. Teets said. That system relies predominantly on workers filing claims electronically.

The unemployment troubles for both Mr. Byers and Ms. Lion-Kitson started the same way at about the same time.

They separately received notices last Spring from the unemployment office that there was suspected fraudulent activity on their accounts and they called the office to report that they had not tried to change their passwords.

Each said they thought the matter had been taken care of, except it hadn’t. They said they believed their accounts had been locked as a safeguard.

Instead, the department had asked them for several pieces of personal information, including social security numbers and driver’s license, to verify their identities.

But they said they never saw those notices because their accounts were locked and they received no mail or phone call asking them for the information.

Their failure to respond, they said, resulted at some point in the department determining their accounts fraudulent and demanding repayment of previous unemployment collections going back to 2021.

In the case of Mr. Byers, that was 15 weeks taken intermittently as GM shut his production line for various reasons, including pandemic-caused shortages of parts.

He said he only learned he was in trouble in November when GM sent him a letter demanding repayment of $4,660 in SUB pay for those 15 weeks.

Ms. Lion-Kitson said she received a similar letter from GM as well as a letter from the Office of Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost demanding repayment of previous unemployment claims in the amount of $2,167.50. The letter says accrued interest may apply if not repaid by January 31.

She said she has not repaid the money because she was legitimately laid-off by GM on the dates she accepted unemployment and the company has records of that to prove it.

Ms. Lion-Kitson, a resident of Monroe, said she has sent recent emails to an unemployment office representative to resolve the issue, but has not heard back from the contact. Mr. Byers is appealing the department’s collection decision as well.

Mr. Teets said he could not discuss individual cases.

Mr. Totty said it’s important to get these claims resolved because the plant will be requiring additional downtime and layoffs for product changes.

There will be layoffs beginning next week at the plant when the 9-speed transmission line goes down for three weeks, he said.

Then in March, more layoffs are looming as production of the 6-speed transmission is terminated and part of the plant is converted to production of drives for electric vehicles.

The Ohio unemployment office also has promised to send representatives to the plant in March to help workers with their unemployment, Mr. Totty said and Mr. Teets confirmed.

Art King, a Cement City, MI resident who builds subassemblies for the 6-speed transmission, said he was so intimidated by his letter from the Ohio attorney general that he paid $2,175 the department said he owed for back unemployment collections.

Now he said he has to go back and try to get back the money he paid that really wasn’t owed, including a $375 penalty.

“Fraud is a crime, right,” Mr. King said. “I wanted to give them their money so I don’t go to jail.”

Mr. Totty said he’s worried that there are hundreds of workers in Ohio who are being put upon like Mr. King and don’t have the power of a union behind them.

He said organized labor has a responsibility to look after the interest of all workers, which is why UAW Local 14 is involved with trying to rectify misplaced fraud allegations.

That’s not to say that the state shouldn’t go after bad guys, Mr. Totty said. It’s just that it was so easy to cross-check with GM whether workers had properly collected unemployment during scheduled layoffs.

Instead, more than 30 of his local union members were adjudged for not providing identification verification that they didn’t even know they owed, he said.

When state unemployment representative come to the union hall this Friday, Mr. Totty said local boilermakers, who are also experiencing trouble with similar unemployment disputes, have been invited to attend to get help