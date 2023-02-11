Open in App
Boston, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Portion of Orange Line suspended Saturday as Government Center Garage demolition continues

By Julianne Lima,

9 days ago
The MBTA announced a portion of the Orange Line will be closed Saturday as crews continue working to demolish the Government Center Garage.

The MBTA said service is suspended between North Station and Back Bay, affecting the following stops: North Station, Haymarket, State, Downtown Crossing, Chinatown, Tufts Medical Center and Back Bay.

Service will resume Saturday at 8 p.m.

To get close to those areas, passengers should take the Green Line between Government Center and Copley.

The MBTA also announced shuttle buses will replace Green Line train service between North Station and Government Center on Saturday.

An accessible shuttle van is available upon request.

