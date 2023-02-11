Open in App
Wisconsin State
TMJ4 News

Southeast Wisconsin weather: Spring weather stays to start the week

By Kristen Kirchhaine,

9 days ago
A weak cold front will toss more cloud cover over the Great Lakes tonight, but no rain. Overnight lows will drop to around the freezing mark.

Sunshine is back for Monday with highs once again near 50-degrees.

Changes arrive on Tuesday as low-pressure moves in from the SW. The day starts off mainly cloudy, rain chances increase through the afternoon. Rain will be around for Tuesday evening, so factor a rain jacket into your Valentine's night date plans. The rain jacket will be preferable over an umbrella due to gusty winds.

Rain showers exit by early Wednesday, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies. It will still be mild with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s, but it will be rather windy with gusts over 40 mph possible.

A wintry mix still appears likely by Thursday - creating a mess throughout the day. There is potential for a few inches of accumulating snow, combined with gusty winds and falling temperatures, it will be a day we are watching closely. Stay tuned for updates.

After the wintry mix moves out, a chilly Friday is in store with highs plunging into the 20s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy
Low: 32 Lake, 27 Inland
Wind: W 5-10 mph

MONDAY: Mostly Sunny
High: 50
Wind: W 10-20 mph

TUESDAY: Rainy and Breezy
High: 51

WEDNESDAY: Mostly Cloudy, Windy
High: 50

THURSDAY: Wintry Mix; Falling Temperatures & Blustery
High: 37

FRIDAY: Partly Cloudy
High: 25

