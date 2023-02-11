Open in App
Nebraska City, NE
This Is Nebraska's Most Luxurious Spa Getaway

By Taylor Linzinmeir,

9 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Sometimes you just need to get away from it all —and what better way to do just that than by going to a spa? While you're at it, why not try out the best spa in your state?

More recently compiled a list of the most luxurious spa getaways in every state, and The Spa at Lied Lodge & Conference Center was named the best there is in Nebraska. "Spend your next Nebraska trip relaxing from head-to-toe in Lied Lodge & Conference Center’s spa facilities," More wrote. "With a menu of different massages and add-ons, everyone will want to visit Nebraska when they find out just how rejuvenating it can be."

The spa, located in Nebraska City, has a 4.5 star review on TripAdvisor . Here's a little more about the spa, from their page on TripAdvisor:

"Nature-inspired hotel on the 260-acre Arbor Day Farm in Nebraska City, Nebraska. Spa, pool, restaurant, lounge, and outdoor activities in the trees and orchard. Perfect for families, couples, weddings, and groups . An Arbor Day Foundation property."

Looking to head out of state? Check out More's complete list of the most luxurious spa getaways in the United States .

