Class S State Title Game On WJBD Today, Woodlawn (29-1) v. Central City (27-6) By WJBD Staff, 9 days ago

The Class S State Championship game will be played this afternoon at Rend Lake College. Woodlawn enters at 29-1 and will take on Central City ...