Red Kingdom Rally kicks off Super Bowl weekend in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Red Kingdom Rally at KC Live in the Power and Light District Friday night helped kick off a weekend full of Super Bowl parties and celebrations for many Chiefs fans.

It’s the same spot where you’ve likely seen video of the erupting Super Bowl LIV celebration for the past three years. Friday two players from that Super Bowl team joined in on the pregame festivities.

As they banged drum and did the “Chop” fans said they were sending love to the Chiefs all the way in Glendale, Arizona.

“They are going to hear us from Arizona we’re breaking that 142 decibel record for sure,” Iesha McGee said.

For many fans this was the next best thing to being at the Super Bowl.

“It may be even better because it’s free and you are in your hometown and you are surrounded by people where everyone loves same thing as you. Go Chiefs,” Jason Richardson said.

There was musical entertainment as Chiefs fans showed their best moves and spouted their best lyrics.

“Eagles Chiefs Super Bowl, Bengals Niners watch from home. Can’t talk trash from your couch, better know your role and shut your mouth,” one fan rapped.

Rhonda Schneringer had extra reason to celebrate. Every Chiefs Super Bowl victory has happened during a major life milestone.

“Our 50th anniversary was the Super Bowl in 2020. (They got married during the 1970 Super Bowl season) It’s my 72nd Birthday today so we are going to have a Super Bowl for my birthday,” she said.

Former Chiefs Super Bowl Champions Anthony Sherman and Gehrig Dieter gave fans a glimpse of what its like for the current players less than 48 hours away from kickoff. Dieter predicted Chris Jones might need an MVP performance for a Chiefs victory.

“Tonight’s a great night for those guys I guarantee they are all enjoying something to eat relaxing watching something on tv just hanging out,” Sherman said.

It’s the first of many celebrations throughout the weekend with a ticketed event Super Bowl Red Kingdom Block Party planned. The event was sold out according to the website Friday.

“One thing I’ve noticed about Kansas City is there is a camaraderie win lose or draw there’s this love that goes through this city,” Ocean Rodriguez said.

