Riverside boys looking to continue strong stretch into the postseason

(Oakland) KSOM will broadcast a Class 1A Boys District Basketball Tournament game between Riverside and Woodbine on Monday night. The Bulldogs are 8-13 and the Tigers are 15-6.

Riverside has lost five games by seven points or less this season. Down the stretch however they have been finding ways to win those tight games. A 46-44 win against Tri-Center on February 3rd kickstarted their current 3-game win streak. Several factors have led to the success. “Aiden Bell and Grady Jeppesen get a lot of attention. Teams will triangle and two or they’ll really focus on those guys. We’ve had unbelievable contributions from Ayden Salais. His numbers, he’ll have 10-15 points and 7-8 assists. He’ll have around five rebounds and get a lot of steals, but Mason McCready has also been very good. The other night I think he scored 13 points. He’s starting to score a little bit more and get some offensive rebounds. He’s attacking and getting us extra shot opportunities and playing really good defense. I think Jon Alff has played really well in those moments. Our other guys around Aiden, Ayden, and Grady have really stepped up and they are starting to feel pretty confident.”

Head coach Nick Kroon’s squad does have some familiarity with Woodbine. “We played them in a scrimmage at the start of the year without Grady. Watching them on film, Carter Gruver has had an impressive year. They are a really nice young team. They have stretches where they shoot pretty well, especially against Tri-Center. They are capable of shooing, Gruver is capable of getting to the hoop, and Woodbine usually has a little bit of size.”

The Bulldogs finished the regular season in strong fashion with their 65-37 win at Shenandoah on Thursday, “I thought we rebounded pretty well.” Kroon says, “Overall I was pretty proud of our defense. Had a really good first half.”

Riverside is led in scoring by Grady Jeppesen at 21.8 points per game. Aiden Bell averages 10.9 points and has made 60 3-pointers. Ayden Salais submits 10 points, 3.6 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 2.5 steals a night.

Sophomore Carter Gruver is Woodbine’s top scorer at 18.5 points per game. Carson Kelley contributes 10 points a contest and has knocked in 55 3-pointers on the year.

On the other side of the bracket is (3-18) St. Albert at (16-4) Exira-EHK.