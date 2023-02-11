Blindspot: cast, plot and all about the thriller starring Ross Kemp

Blindspot on Channel 5 sees former EastEnders star Ross Kemp making a surprise return to acting to star in this new thriller. He plays an inept, and possibly corrupt, cop called Tony Warden, alongside newcomer Beth Alsbury, who leads the cast. Beth stars as Hannah Quinn, a disabled woman who is convinced a murder has taken place on her estate. But when the local cops refuse to take her seriously, she risks her life to uncover the truth.

Here’s everything we know about the Channel 5 series Blindspot so far…

The four-part series Blindspot will premiere on Channel 5 and will hit our screens in 2023. When a confirmed date is released, we’ll update you on this page.

Blindspot plot

Blindspot follows Hannah Quinn (Beth Alsbury), a disabled woman who monitors the CCTV on a rough estate. One day she notices a man she knows to be a violent criminal lead a woman into a blind spot in the camera coverage and when he emerges again, there’s no sign of the woman who appears to have vanished into thin air. Hannah is convinced she’s been murdered but the apathetic policeman in charge of the case, Tony Warden (Ross Kemp) dismisses her fears. Yet Hannah is determined to find out what really happened in the blind spot and it seems she must put her own life in danger in order to do so.

Blindspot cast — Ross Kemp as Tony Warden

In Blindspot , Ross Kemp plays the disinterested cop in charge of the investigation. He shot to fame in his long-running role as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders . He also starred in Extras, Spartacus, A Christmas Carol, The Crooked Man and Ultimate Force but has become better known for his hard-hitting documentaries such as Ross Kemp on Gangs , Ross Kemp Living with.. , Ross Kemp in Afghanistan and Ross Kemp: Extreme World .

Ross Kemp as Grant Mitchell in EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Who else is starring in Blindspot?

Blindspot will have an extensive cast. Newcomer Beth Alsbury plays Hannah while Crystal Clarke ( Sanditon , Black Mirror ), Sue Vincent ( The Madame Blanc Mysteries, Waterloo Road ), Kiran Landa ( Coronation Street , Line of Duty, Ackley Bridge ) and Michelle Bonnard ( House of the Dragon, Unforgotten, We Hunt Together ) will star as Amber, Dolly, Geri and Louisa respectively. Haylie Jones ( Stay Close ) , Milán Bartha ( Moon Knight, Blade Runner 2049 ) and Lewis Conway ( The Forgotten Battle, The Canterville Ghost ) will also feature.

Is there a Blindspot trailer?

Filming of Blindspot has only begun in Hungary recently so there’s no trailer to watch yet. But if Channel 5 releases one, we’ll post it on here.