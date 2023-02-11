Former Steelers Lineman Defends Dan Moore Jr.

Not everyone believe the Pittsburgh Steelers need a left tackle.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers aren't getting rid of left tackle Dan Moore Jr., but it's been heavily discussed on whether or not they should find a new starter this offseason.

While the general consensus seems to point more toward the Steelers finding a new starting left tackle, one former Pittsburgh lineman believes Moore should be given another season.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan , former offensive tackle Max Starks defended Moore, claiming he isn't done developing nor has he reached his ceiling.

"I thought Dan got consistently better," Starks said. "I think he still has a lot of room to grow, which is a great thing that he hasn’t tapped out his potential. I thought he had his worrisome moments early on, [he] got a little overwhelmed at different points. But, I think he’s growing, I think he’s getting a lot better, and getting more comfortable in his skin, trying to figure out the different styles his quarterbacks will play."

Starks also pointed to the fact that he and Kenny Pickett now have a full season together and are comfortable. With that step out of the way, Moore should continue to move in a positive direction.

"Now he knows it’s Kenny Pickett so I think he will be more adept and ready to go, and he’s cleaning up his footwork," Starks continued. "His footwork was really sloppy his rookie year, cleaned up a little bit and now he’s starting to understand how to study how to prepare for opponents, how to have more tricks in the bag to be able to combat a lot of the things these elite EDGE rushers like to bring. I thought he learned. I watched him learn on the fly and watched him get better from first contest to second contest."

Moore did finish the season strong, but it didn't remove the notion that many believe he should be replaced this spring. The Steelers spent plenty of time scouting offensive linemen during the Senior Bowl, which could be an early indication they know what position they're targeting in the NFL Draft.

That being said, left guard Kevin Dotson is entering the final year of his rookie contract, so replacing him could also be their goal this offseason.

