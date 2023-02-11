Out & About: Week of Feb. 11

Out and About lists current events in Chowan County and surrounding areas. Please send listings to the Chowan Herald, 423 South Broad St., Edenton, NC 27932, or e-mail them to bchoggard@apgenc.com. All events must be submitted by 4 p.m. each Monday.

Feb. 12

Edenton Church of God hosts singers

EDENTON - The Ministry of Right Turn Singers will perform at the 10:30 a.m. service on Sunday, Feb. 12 at the Edenton Church of God.

The event is free and open to the public.

The church is located at 906 Johnston Street in Edenton.

Feb. 13

Community prayer slated

EDENTON - The February prayer covering Police Zone 2 will be held at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 13 at Edenton Coffee House.

The community is invited to attend monthly neighborhood prayer sponsored by Edenton-Chowan Community Against Violence. The group rotates the gatherings by Police Zones and invites all residents to join them as they pray for Unity, Peace and Restoration throughout Edenton.

The prayer is free and open to the public, especially if you live or work in this part of Edenton.

The Edenton Coffee House is located at 302 South Broad Street in Edenton.

Feb. 14

CGIC serves up a little romance

EDENTON - Cotton Gin Inn Culinary will host a Valentine Romance Supper Club at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 14.

Four courses will be prepared and served alongside champagne. Reservations are required. To obtain a reservation, call or text (252) 368-4881.

The Cotton Gin Inn Culinary is located at 212 South Broad Street in Edenton.

Feb. 16

Job searching class held

EDENTON - A computer class at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library will tackle job searching. The class starts at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 16 and is free and open to the public.

Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.

Feb. 17

Naturalization Ceremony slated

EDENTON - The historic 1767 Chowan County Courthouse will provide the setting for an upcoming naturalization ceremony. The program starts at 11 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 17 and is open to the public.

About 20 people from Brazil, China, Eritrea, Haiti, Honduras, India, Mexico, Philippines, Russia, Thailand, United Kingdom and Vietnam will become United States citizens during a Naturalization Ceremony at the courthouse conducted by the U.S. District Court, Eastern District of North Carolina.

The Chowan County Courthouse is located at 117 East King St. in Edenton.

Feb. 20

Tea and meditation on the docket

EDENTON - A tea and guided meditation session will be held beginning at 5 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 20 at Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library in Edenton.

The event is free and open to the public.

Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library is located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.

Feb. 23

Rocky Hock Ruritans serve up pancakes

EDENTON - A pancake and sausage supper and auction will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 23 will be held at the Rocky Hock Community Center

All you can eat tickets cost just $8.00. The auction will be held at 7:15 p.m.

For tickets, contact Keith at (252) 337-5392 or any Rocky Hock Ruritan.

The Rocky Hock Community Center is located at 126 Evans Bass Road in Rocky Hock.

Feb. 25

Black History Month Luncheon planned

WINDSOR - Historic Hope Plantation’s 29th annual “Lectures & Lunch” for Black History Month will take place at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m.

The lunch buffet, held from 12:30 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. will cost $15. Register for lunch before Feb. 20 by calling (252) 794-3140. If no answer, please leave a message or email info@hopeplantation.org.

Historic Hope Plantation is located at 132 Hope House Road in Windsor.

Four Corners Store beats the winter blues

TYNER - Four Corners Store in Tyner will host their second annual winter event from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 25. The event will feature special deals, outdoor furniture sales, live music, activities for kids and a food truck.

For more information, contact Four Corners at bmnixon@gmail.com. Four Corners Store is located at 628 Center Hill Road in Tyner.

March 10 – 11

Hew Haw set

EDENTON - Rocky Hock Community Center is hosting this event at 7 p.m. on Friday March 10 and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Saturday, March 11.

The Hee Haw will be featuring Rocky Hock Opry Band and the whole Hee Haw gang with special guest.

Tickets for the event are $15. Tickets are available at Byrum True Value Hardware, Jim’s Market and Deli, WE Nixon Hardware, Dan Pittman Insurance Agency in Windsor, Leon Nixon’s Catering, Woodard’s Pharmacy and Elizabeth City Pawn & Guns.

Rocky Hock Community Health Center is located at 126 Evans Bass Rd. in Edenton.

March 24 – 25

Harry Potter Extravaganza returns to Edenton

EDENTON – The fourth annual Harry Potter Extravaganza, hosted by Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library, will take place in downtown Edenton on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at various local businesses and the library itself. Final details are still being worked on, but mark your calendars!

For more information, contact Shepard-Pruden Memorial Library at (252) 482-4112 or visit the library.

The Shepard – Pruden Memorial Library located at 106 West Water Street in Edenton.

March 25

Lions host Breakfast for the Blind

EDENTON – The Edenton Lions Club will host a “Breakfast for the Blind” event from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, March 25 at Edenton United Methodist Church.

A $10 donation will pay for a ticket, which covers breakfast and helps fund Edenton Lions’ programs for the blind and vision impaired. Tickets are available from any Edenton Lions Club member. For more information, call (252) 482-7906.

Edenton United Methodist Church is located at 225 Virginia Road in Edenton.

Ongoing

American Legion Events

EDENTON – Bingo is held at 7 p.m. every Monday at Post 40.

Regular meetings are held at 6:30 p.m. the first Tuesday of every month at Post 40.

No pre-registration is required, but the Legion is seeking additional members.

American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Edenton Farmers Market

EDENTON – The Edenton Farmers Market is open weekly from 8 a.m. until noon on Saturdays during the colder season.

The market is located at 200 North Broad Street in Edenton.

Stroke Survivor Support Group

EDENTON – A Stroke Survivor Support Group sponsored by ECU Health Chowan Hospital meets at 3 p.m. on the third Tuesday of each month at the Chowan Ag Building/Cooperative Extension.

For more information, contact Jacki or Jordan in the Rehabilitation Department by calling (252) 482-6767.

Edenton Lions Club

EDENTON – The Edenton Lions Club meets on the second and fourth Mondays of every month, with a board meeting at 6 p.m. and business meeting at 7 p.m. during the second Monday and a business meeting at 7 p.m. during the fourth Monday at Edenton Baptist Church.

The club is looking for new members.

Edenton Baptist Church is located at 200 South Granville Street in Edenton.

Albemarle Sound Base Submarine Veterans

EDENTON – The local chapter of submarine veterans meets at 10 a.m. on the first Saturday of every month at American Legion Post 40

The American Legion Post 40 is located at 1317 West Queen Street in Edenton.

Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club

EDENTON – The Chowan-Edenton Optimist Club meets at 7:30 p.m. every Monday evening at their clubhouse. The club is always welcoming new members.

For questions about joining the club, contact John McArthur at john.mcarthur10@gmail.com.

The clubhouse is located at 147 Old Hertford Road in Edenton.

River City Toastmasters

WINDSOR – The River City Toastmasters, a community club composed of people who are committed to developing public speaking and leadership skills – meets virtually from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. on the second and fourth Tuesdays of each month.

To attend a Zoom meeting, visit the organization’s webpage at https://rivercitytm.toastmastersclubs.org.

The meetings are free and open to the public.