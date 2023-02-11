Warrior wrap-up (2-10): Zach Orr's triple in final seconds lifts Rice Lake boys hoops past River Falls

Zach Orr's 3-pointer with 1.5 seconds remaining was the difference as the Rice Lake boys basketball team edged River Falls 55-52 in Friday night's Big Rivers Conference matchup in River Falls.

The Wildcats had the ball for the final possession but as River Falls' Joey Butz dribbled around a pick, Thomas Richter collapsed in on him and forced Butz to lose control. Richter grabbed the ball and tossed it forward to Orr. Without a lot of time to get to the basket and one defender to beat, the sophomore guard stepped into a triple on the left wing and buried it.

River Falls (13-7, 6-6)) had one last chance after a timeout with 1 .5 seconds remaining but Tyler Orr knocked away a long heave to the other side of the court to secure the victory for Rice Lake (13-7, 6-6).

Tyler Orr scored a game-high 25 points with five 3-pointers. Zach Orr knocked down four shots from distance and scored 22. Harrison Lipke added five points and JT Schradle three.

Butz led the Wildcats with 19 and Aidan Carufel scored 14.

The Warriors once had a 47-41 advantage with five minutes to play but the Wildcats cut into it as Josh Godden would later hit a 3-pointer to get within one and then Butz made a pair of free throws for the 7-0 run to give River Falls its first lead of the game with 3:47 to go.

Zach Orr responded with a drive to the hoop to go back ahead on the next possession but Butz matched him on the other side. River Falls got a pair of stops and Butz scored to lead 52-49 with 1:57 remaining.

From way beyond the arc Tyler Orr dropped in a game-tying triple to even the game at 52 apiece with 1:30 left. The Warriors forced a miss from Butz but the Wildcats got an offensive rebound and they called a timeout looking for what they hoped was the last possession before the Warriors forced the steal.

In the first half Rice Lake had built up a seven-point advantage after consecutive triples from Tyler Orr with six minutes to halftime. River Falls had gotten to within three but the Warriors finished the half with the final five points as Tyler Orr found the range right before the halftime horn to go into the locker room up 29-21.

The Warriors shot 52.6% for the game and made 11 of 21 shots from deep. The Wildcats were at 46.3% overall and connected on 6 of 15 from distance. River Falls had 14 turnovers and Rice Lake had 13.

Rice Lake resumes play with a nonconference home game against Baldwin-Woodville on Tuesday. The Warriors then host league-leader Hudson on Thursday.