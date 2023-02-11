Rockford woman dies in Wisconsin crash

A Rockford woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on I-43 in Walworth County, Wisconsin.

The collision took place about 9:15 p.m. after the Walworth County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about a reckless driver on I-43 near Highway 41 in the Town of Darien.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller said a driver was traveling north on I-43 in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Officers from the Delavan Police Department found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver of the vehicle did not respond. The vehicle struck a southbound vehicle head-on near the County Highway F Bridge, the sheriff's department reported.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was identified as Eric R. Peters, 32, of Colgate, Wis. Peters wastransported to a trauma center with critical injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was identified as Curtis R. Washington, 44, of Rockford. Washington had minor injuries. The passenger in Washington’s vehicle was identified as Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, of Rockford. Fannan was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.