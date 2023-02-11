Open in App
Rockford, IL
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Rockford Register Star

Rockford woman dies in Wisconsin crash

By Rockford Register Star,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0w5igX_0kk7blY900

A Rockford woman died after a two-vehicle crash Thursday night on I-43 in Walworth County, Wisconsin.

The collision took place about 9:15 p.m. after the Walworth County Sheriff's Department received a 911 call about a reckless driver on I-43 near Highway 41 in the Town of Darien.

According to the sheriff's office, the caller said a driver was traveling north on I-43 in the southbound lanes at a high rate of speed.

Officers from the Delavan Police Department found the vehicle and tried to stop it, but the driver of the vehicle did not respond. The vehicle struck a southbound vehicle head-on near the County Highway F Bridge, the sheriff's department reported.

The driver of the northbound vehicle was identified as Eric R. Peters, 32, of Colgate, Wis. Peters wastransported to a trauma center with critical injuries.

The driver of the southbound vehicle was identified as Curtis R. Washington, 44, of Rockford. Washington had minor injuries. The passenger in Washington’s vehicle was identified as Kimberly Ann Fannan, 27, of Rockford. Fannan was taken to an area hospital where she died from her injuries.

The crash is under investigation.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Wisconsin State
Stephenson Co. man arrested in Wisconsin after police chase
Monroe, WI2 days ago
Is it legal to kill a coyote in Wisconsin?
Madison, WI1 day ago
Suspected hit and run in Wisconsin leaves man and his dog dead, police identify vehicle
Madison, WI2 days ago
Most Popular
Rockford, Ill. man arrested on drug charges near Portage
Portage, WI23 hours ago
Man who killed U.S. Marshal in Rockford will not face Illinois charges
Rockford, IL2 days ago
Woman expected to recover after Friday night shooting in Rockford
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Monroe woman dead after Rock County crash
Monroe, WI2 days ago
Hundreds take the Polar Plunge for Wisconsin Special Olympics
Madison, WI1 day ago
Rockford motorcycle dealership shifts gears after charity cook off cancelled by health department
Rockford, IL1 day ago
Winter storm causes freeway pileups across Southeast Wisconsin
Milwaukee, WI3 days ago
Wisconsin Judge ORDERS Deadbeat Dad, no More ‘Doing it’
Racine, WI2 days ago
Wisconsin car hauler plows through median in snow
Fond Du Lac, WI3 days ago
Monroe woman killed in rural Rock County crash, sheriff's office says
Monroe, WI2 days ago
Without dissent, Wisconsin Supreme Court strikes blow to ‘dark store’ tax theory
Delavan, WI22 hours ago
Police arrest suspect in Rockford crash that killed Melissa Ashby
Rockford, IL4 days ago
Is it legal to kill a coyote in Illinois?
Rockford, IL4 days ago
Milwaukee man dead after running into street, struck by 3 different drivers
Milwaukee, WI5 days ago
Avoid the area: Rollover accident detours westbound traffic on U.S. 20
Rockford, IL3 days ago
Driver crashes stolen Kia into tree near Washington High School, 2 arrested
Milwaukee, WI4 days ago
Delavan-Darien superintendent on leave
Delavan, WI3 days ago
These cities in Southeast Wisconsin declared snow emergencies
Greendale, WI4 days ago
Mother of inmate who died at Illinois prison wants answers
Thomson, IL5 days ago
Area wrestlers punch tickets to state at sectionals
Madison, WI1 day ago
Two charged in drunken Janesville shooting incident
Janesville, WI6 days ago
Street cleaning program suspended in Evanston after fight caught on video
Evanston, IL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy