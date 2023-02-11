Open in App
Raleigh, NC
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
Charlotte Observer

Mystery Mega Millions winner shows up to claim her prize at NC lottery headquarters

By Joe Marusak,

9 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbmw8_0kk7aTeA00

The mystery winner of $1 million in the Mega Millions game showed up at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to claim her prize, N.C. lottery officials said.

The winner remained unknown since the lottery announced in January that someone won the prize.

She turned out to be Charlotte resident Tiffany Vaughn, who bought her $2 Quick Pick ticket at Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road, according to a lottery news release.

Vaughn won her prize in the Jan. 13 drawing by matching numbers on five white balls, officials said.

She beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million , according to the Mega Millions game page on NCLottery.com.

Vaughn didn’t say what she’ll do with the money when she claimed her prize. She couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday..

After taxes, she took home $712,503, according to the lottery.

No one hit the jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, which climbed to $67 million in cash in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the Mega Millions page.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, officials said.

Mega Millions and five other N.C. lottery games allow players to buy their tickets at retailers and with Online Play through the lottery’s website, NCLottery.com, and the lottery app.

The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Raleigh, NC
Meet the 25-year-old Roxboro native who plans to turn the North Carolina Democratic Party around
Roxboro, NC6 hours ago
This Small North Carolina Town Has The Best Pies In The United States
Pittsboro, NC4 days ago
Turning 90: North Carolina’s Blanche Moore is oldest woman on death row in US
Raleigh, NC4 days ago
Most Popular
North Carolina woman wins $200,000 after buying $5 scratch-off at gas station
Roanoke Rapids, NC3 days ago
North Carolina Woman 'So Happy' To Win $400,000 Lottery Prize
Greensboro, NC4 days ago
Regina Richardson of Pittsboro is winner of HGTV Urban Oasis 2022 valued at over $1.3 million
Pittsboro, NC1 day ago
Someone bought an $11 million lotto ticket in Colorado this week, unclaimed as of Friday morning
Centennial, CO2 days ago
Florida Woman Wins $126M At The Gas Station
Bonita Springs, FL3 days ago
$11.5 million dollar lotto ticket sold in Colorado
Centennial, CO2 days ago
North Carolina woman reunited with purse she lost in theater 30 years ago
North Wilkesboro, NC2 days ago
North Carolina Woman Lands $150,000 Lottery Win: 'I Thought It Was A Joke'
Laurinburg, NC6 days ago
2.4 magnitude earthquake shakes SC 1 mile from NC border
Jefferson, SC2 days ago
Arizona Lottery unveils $50 scratch-off ticket with top prizes of $5M
Phoenix, AZ3 days ago
Locally Sold Lottery Ticket Wins Over $7 Million
Manalapan Township, NJ3 days ago
Woman wins big playing Florida Lottery scratch-off game
Jacksonville, FL3 days ago
Charlotte Woman Who Recently Won $150K In Lottery Killed In Murder-Suicide
Charlotte, NC2 days ago
This Is North Carolina's Best 'Mom And Pop' Restaurant
Ayden, NC2 days ago
Maryland man buys two lottery tickets, wins two jackpots
Waldorf, MD5 days ago
South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity
Greenville, SC7 days ago
$200,000 Palmetto Cash 5 lottery ticket sold at Florence convenience store
Florence, SC6 days ago
SC car dealer to refund more than $81,000 in closing fees
Darlington, SC4 days ago
Pfizer confirms death of visitor at Rocky Mount facility
Rocky Mount, NC3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy