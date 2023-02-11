Mystery Mega Millions winner shows up to claim her prize at NC lottery headquarters

The mystery winner of $1 million in the Mega Millions game showed up at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday to claim her prize, N.C. lottery officials said.

The winner remained unknown since the lottery announced in January that someone won the prize.

She turned out to be Charlotte resident Tiffany Vaughn, who bought her $2 Quick Pick ticket at Kwick Mart on Albemarle Road, according to a lottery news release.

Vaughn won her prize in the Jan. 13 drawing by matching numbers on five white balls, officials said.

She beat odds of 1 in 12.6 million , according to the Mega Millions game page on NCLottery.com.

Vaughn didn’t say what she’ll do with the money when she claimed her prize. She couldn’t be reached by The Charlotte Observer on Saturday..

After taxes, she took home $712,503, according to the lottery.

No one hit the jackpot in Friday’s Mega Millions drawing, which climbed to $67 million in cash in Tuesday’s drawing, according to the Mega Millions page.

The odds of winning a Mega Millions jackpot are 1 in 302.5 million, officials said.

Mega Millions and five other N.C. lottery games allow players to buy their tickets at retailers and with Online Play through the lottery’s website, NCLottery.com, and the lottery app.

The other games are Powerball, Lucky For Life, Pick 3, Pick 4 and Cash 5.