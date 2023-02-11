Kentucky Outfielder Kendal Ewell Named to Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List

Kentucky baseball's 2023 season will open in less than a week, as it takes on Elon away from home in a three-game series, beginning on Feb. 17.

The Bat Cats are looking to get off on the right foot as they try and snap a five-year skid without reaching the NCAA Tournament. In attempting to do so, coach Nick Mingione hit the transfer portal hard, bringing in 12 new players to transform the roster.

One of the headliners of the class is former Eastern Kentucky Colonel Kendal Ewell. The 6-foot-3 outfielder continues an ever-growing pipeline from EKU to Kentucky, as he joins current seventh-year right-handed pitcher Darren Williams and former second baseman Daniel Harris as players who have made the 30-minute drive from Richmond to Lexington.

Ewell is expected to man one of the starting outfield spots on opening day, as he looks to build off of a fantastic 2022 campaign, in which he hit .361 with a 1.089 OPS. He hit 14 home runs and totaled 51 RBI en route to being named First Team All-Atlantic Sun.

As a result, Ewell has been named to the USA Baseball Golden Spikes Award Preseason Watch List, honoring the top amateur player in baseball. He was a semifinalist for the award in 2022.

Kentucky has had one prior winner of the award, as first baseman A.J. Reed did so in 2014. The Wildcats have had 10 previous nominees in total, most recently former shortstop Ryan Ritter, who made the list last season.

The SEC had 17 players on the list of 55:

SS Maui Ahuna - Tennessee

RHP Drew Beam - Tennessee

Enrique Bradfield Jr. - Vanderbilt

RHP Chase Burns - Tennessee

OF Dylan Crews - LSU

RHP Chase Dollander - Tennessee

LHP Hunter Elliot - Ole Miss

Kendal Ewell - Kentucky

INF Jacob Gonzalez - Ole Miss

RHP Joseph Gonzalez - Auburn

LHP Carter Holton - Vanderbilt

OF Wyatt Langford - Florida

1B Tre' Morgan - LSU

RHP Will Sanders - South Carolina

UTIL / RHP Paul Skeenes - LSU

RHP Hurston Waldrep - Florida

3B Tommy White - LSU

First pitch between Kentucky and Elon on Feb. 17 is set for 4 p.m. EST.

Wildcats Today will have coverage of Kentucky baseball during the 2023 campaign.

More on Kentucky's transfer portal additions HERE .

Kentucky's schedule is projected to be one of the toughest in the SEC. More HERE .

You can find Kentucky's entire 2023 schedule here .

Want the latest on national football and basketball recruiting, including Cats targets? Head over to SI All-American for the latest news, blogs, and updates about the nation's best prospects.

Sports Illustrated also offers insight, information and up to the minute details for gamblers. Check it out here .