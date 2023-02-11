DeSoto Theatre evacuated late Friday after strong smell of smoke from an apparent HVAC issue; performances continuing as planned

A little extra drama at the DeSoto Theatre on Friday night. Patrons were evacuated due to the smell of smoke but it was just an HVAC issues and the shows will go on. From Facebook

The closing minutes of the premiere of “Funny Little Thing Called Love” saw some real-life drama as guests and performers began to smell smoke in the DeSoto Theatre.

The auditorium on Broad Street was quickly evacuated as Rome/Floyd firefighters arrived and discovered what appears to have been an HVAC issue, based on reports from Rome Little Theatre.

Friday’s guests are being invited back to see another performance before the production closes next weekend.

The Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation also is promoting a Valentine’s night event with drinks, desserts and a showing of “Sleepless in Seattle.” It also remains on schedule for Tuesday.

From the Historic DeSoto Theatre Foundation: “Unexpected happenings at the theatre tonight but the good news is that everyone is fine and our Rome/Floyd County Fire Department firefighters are heroes — as usual.

“About half an hour ago, with just a few minutes left in the premiere of “Funny Little Thing Called Love,’ Rome Little Theatre Inc noticed a strong smell and smoke in the office. They took wise action and safely evacuated everyone from the auditorium.

“Our amazing fire department came right away, and it appears all is well. We believe the rest of the activities scheduled in the theatre this weekend will be able to take place.

“As we learn more we will post again but we just want to take a moment to be thankful that all are well.”

From Rome Little Theatre: “Thank you to everyone who attended the opening night of ‘Funny Little Thing Called Love.’

“We had an exciting night at the theatre. There was a minor HVAC issue that led to the Rome Fire Department being called. Everyone is safe and we are thankful for their prompt response.

“Performances will resume as scheduled. To our patrons at tonight’s performance, we will send an email with an invitation to see a future performance of “Funny Little Thing Called Love.’”