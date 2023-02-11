Open in App
Rome, GA
Rome News-Tribune

Habitat for Humanity Coosa Valley celebrates home dedication in South Rome

By ContributedFrom staff reports,

9 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MQAAe_0kk7XQSa00
Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley will dedicate its 59th home on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. The location of the new build is 539 Branham Ave. Contributed

Habitat for Humanity — Coosa Valley will celebrate their 59th home with a dedication on Sunday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m.

The build at 539 Branham Ave. began in June. More than 130 volunteers gave their time of more than 1,400 hours of work, in order to complete the home for the Chambers family.

Through donations from sponsors, homeowner Shanice Chambers and her children have achieved a lifelong dream of their forever home.

Habitat is looking forward to carrying out their mission and beginning their next build in the upcoming months in Polk County.

As an affiliate of Habitat for Humanity International, HFHCV is an autonomous, locally run organization that raises its own funds and builds its own houses.

HFHCV celebrates its efforts in providing affordable housing to residents of Floyd, Polk and Chattooga counties.

