Performing Arts Spotlight - Marissa Abramson

SOMERS, N.Y. - At Somers High School, you would be hard-pressed to find a student more involved in the instrumental programs than Marissa Abramson. After discovering the bass in second grade, she has been consistently involved with Somers’ musical offerings, including the GWOYA orchestra groups, jazz band, and both pit and chamber orchestras. She also currently serves as president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society, and her musical talents have even seen her perform at New York City’s prestigious Lincoln Center.

The Somers Record caught up with Marissa to learn more about her musical stylings, plans for the future, and how being involved in the school’s music programs shaped her time at SHS.

When did you begin your musical career?

Like most kids in Somers, I participated in an exploratory music class in second grade. The music teachers in the district were displaying different instruments, and when my eyes landed on the double bass, I was hooked. It stood out among the crowd because it was the biggest instrument, which made me love it even more. In third grade, I broke both of my arms at the same time, so I started playing my instrument after everyone else. I really wanted to play, so after the casts came off, little Marissa started playing and never stopped.

What is your favorite type of music to play?

My favorite type of music to play is classical. In the classical genre, there are so many different sub-genres that have very different feels. Classical music has some of the most specific complexities that sound pretty easy to perform, but are very hard to execute. My favorite composer to play will always and forever be Beethoven. His music is so energetic and lyrical, and it makes me happy when I am able to perform it. With that being said, my guilty pleasure is playing pop music. I love listening to and performing orchestral arrangements of pop and classic rock music. They are usually easy and are a nice break from the insanity roller coaster that is classical music.

Is it difficult to balance being a vocalist and playing an instrument? How do you think singing affects your playing and vice versa?

When I sing during my practice sessions, it really helps me hear what the music is supposed to sound like. Even if the notes that I am singing are the exact pitches, the relativity of each note compared to one another is what I listen for. Singing really helps me lock in the notes and makes getting over musical difficulties a faster process. My bass tutor taught me that trick, and while I would never admit it to him, it really does help.

How much time do you devote to practicing? How do you balance that time with studying and other endeavors?

It really depends on the day. Sometimes, I go days without practicing because I have a test to study for or a presentation to prepare for. Most days, I try to get in 30 minutes of practicing in. I don’t really do a straight 30-minute practice session, because I get distracted or have other homework to do. Usually, in between doing homework I like to practice. I take 15 or 20 minute breaks from homework and focus on a small portion of music during practice. I have found that this method allows for me to have meaningful practices, and I always focus on a different portion of music every time. Currently, I am preparing to play in the pit orchestra for the high school’s musical.

Have you been involved in any performances outside of school that you are particularly proud of?

Since 5th grade, I have been in the GWOYA orchestral groups. We get to perform at some pretty cool venues, but every year we play either in David Geffen Hall or Alice Tulley Hall at Lincoln Center. I almost got to play at Carnegie Hall but wasn’t able to because of COVID. At these venues, we have been able to play in the background for some soloists and perform symphonies for large crowds. Currently, we are preparing the Italian Symphony by Mendelson at Lincoln Center this spring!

Are you involved in any other activities at SHS?

At SHS, I am the president of the Tri-M Music Honor Society. We plan trips to Broadway, run a mentoring program for younger Somers students, and organize our big Coffeehouse event. I love being a part of this honor society, because I love connecting with others all around the music department. Before becoming president, I knew a lot of people in orchestra and a couple in band and choir. Now, it feels like I know everyone, and it’s great. Being able to organize these events makes me feel like I am giving back to the community that supported me. I am also a part of the high school chamber orchestra, jazz band, and pit orchestra. I love being a part of these smaller groups and playing more music that challenges me as a musician.

What are your plans after SHS? Do they include performing arts?

My plan after leaving SHS is to attend college and go to medical school. Besides music, I love science and math. I’ve always wanted to go into the medical field, and I love to help people and give back. In college, I am most definitely going to be a part of the performing arts. Music has always been a safe spot for me and a way for me to relieve stress, so I really want to continue performing in college. The music community is a very welcoming space, especially at Somers, and I want to be a part of that in college.

If you could fast-forward to where you think you want to be in 10 years, where would you be? Do you plan to continue with your music?

In 10 years, I hope to be in medical school or starting my residency program. I love large cities, so I would be in a hospital in either New York City or Boston. Music has always been a part of my life and I don’t see that changing. If I have the time, I would join a community orchestra, or just continuing practicing bass by myself. Playing bass has always been a stress reliever for me, so I think that would be an amazing hobby to continue.

How has being a musician shaped your high school experience?

Music was one of the best things about my high school experience. It was one of the few consistent things throughout COVID that I was able to do at school. The confidence and happiness that being a part of the music program has given me has enabled for me to make better and more confident decisions. When I wasn’t able to be in school or see some of my peers, music was the thing that connected me to people.

Most importantly, I gained some of my best friends from the performing arts program in Somers. We bonded immediately, and I now have my friends for life. Orchestra gave me access to make these amazing friendships with these amazing people, which otherwise I would not know.

What is your favorite performance memory?

My favorite performance memory was playing the Don Quixote suite at Lincoln Center. This is one of my favorite pieces to perform, and the work that the orchestra put into it was incredible. I was in the middle GWOYA orchestra, and we were having some difficulties when rehearsing this piece. Something wasn’t clicking, either someone was playing at the wrong tempo or playing when they weren’t supposed to. About three weeks before the concert, something finally clicked, and the whole piece sounded different. I knew then it was my favorite piece ever, because of how beautiful it sounded in that moment. It was our closer for that orchestra, and it was the best piece of the night. My friend introduced me to the actual story of Don Quixote, and that made me fall in love with it even more.

What kind of advice would you give to younger students who want to be involved in the performing arts?

What I tell students that I tutor, and sometimes their parents, is do what you love and don’t let anyone influence you to do something else or let them take it away from you. I love to play the bass, and I was never forced by my parents to continue it throughout my schooling. I always played because I wanted to. The community in the performing arts is truly the best group of people that you will ever meet, and the performing arts get more fun as you get older.

Also, don’t be afraid to try new things. Often as musicians, we like to attach a label to ourselves saying that we can only perform a specific type of music. Take and make your own opportunities, because I guarantee that those will be the best experiences that you remember.



